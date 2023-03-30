A data privacy law proposed by state Sen. Liz Brown, making Indiana one of just six states with such protections, is a priority for Senate leaders – and for good reason.
There are no federal safeguards or consumer protections against those who collect Americans’ information online or at cash registers, then monetize it as part of their business operations.
The Fort Wayne Republican’s Senate Bill 5 gives consumers the right to ask for and receive basic information from those who control personal information. But it was written for the business community, and thus does not apply to state agencies.
Last week, WRTV Indianapolis reported the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling residents’ personal information to private companies and individuals, and the practice has been going on for years.
The agency doesn’t inform Hoosiers of what it plans to do with the information. It doesn’t allow drivers to opt out of the process, and it doesn’t have to ask for permission to sell their information.
The BMV makes millions selling drivers’ data, according to the Indiana Legislative Services Agency. Between fiscal year 2018 and fiscal year 2021, the BMV received about $43.4 million from the sale of personal information, the LSA said in a fiscal impact statement for last session’s Senate Bill 196.
That bill, authored by Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, sought to allow drivers to opt out of information-sharing by the agency. The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation but never received a hearing.
Inquiries to the BMV for comment were not returned. Brown said she has reached out to the agency to learn what personal data is being shared.
“I don’t really know exactly what they’re doing in terms of the data – who has access, how they sell, how they decide, if it’s just aggregated,” she told The Journal Gazette. “I had thought this was not personal information.”
A BMV spokesperson told WRTV, “Data is only available to qualified entities who meet the eligibility and use requirements in Indiana Code 9-14-13-7 or 9-14-13-8.”
The latter citation allows the BMV to disclose “highly restricted personal information” of drivers with their consent. Indiana defines such personal data as an individual’s digital photograph, Social Security number, information on health conditions or impairments, driver’s license or identification document number, name, address (but not ZIP code) and telephone number.
In the absence of consent of a driver, personal information may be shared with entities if they provide proof of identity and represent that use of the information will be limited to state-approved purposes, such as by law enforcement, for market research or safety.
Brown’s bill is a people-first approach to data privacy that gives consumers a legal framework to protect their personal information. But it also informs businesses looking to invest in Indiana of the requirements needed for storing and using consumer data, said Adam Berry, vice president of economic development & technology for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
“We live, work and play in a digital economy, and so using data for business purposes is something that’s here to stay,” he told The Journal Gazette. “That’s why it’s important for us to put something on the books that can provide that predictability to business.”
Without a federal solution to data privacy, states are left to write legislation that balances consumers’ rights to protect how their personal information is used, with business and government’s ability to use the data they collect for research and profit.
If the BMV is selling drivers’ personal information in aggregate, and believes it needs the additional revenue from those sales to make ends meet, it should just say so. But if some of the shared data is considered “highly restricted personal information,” the agency has some explaining to do to Hoosiers and lawmakers.
— Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
