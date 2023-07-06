The Buffalo Bills athletic trainers who rushed onto the field after Damar Hamlin’s collapse during a Monday night football game in January helped save his life. At the National Athletic Trainers’ Association convention in Indianapolis last week, they were trying to save others from premature death due to sudden cardiac arrest.
Nate Breske and Denny Kellington told those in attendance that writing a plan of action for situations involving sudden cardiac arrest and rehearsing the provision of aid in such circumstances helped prepare them for Hamlin’s heart emergency. They urged K-12 schools and youth leagues to do the same.
“It was the first time we had seen it on a live human, but we practiced it,” Breske told convention attendees June 22. “We had done chest compressions before, we had done things with our paramedics and the other physicians, so we were ready, and everyone knew their role and what needed to happen in that moment.”
Beginning July 1, Indiana schools “may ensure” having an automated external defibrillator (AED) at every athletic, marching band, drama or musical event under Senate Bill 369, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed in May.
The bill’s author, Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, intended the new law to require AEDs at school practices and events. But the most important part of the legislation, she said, is creating awareness of sudden cardiac arrest — one of the leading killers of young men between 15 and 25 years of age.
“I read an article a couple of years ago about three young men in northern Indiana, and all three of them had passed away from sudden cardiac arrest,” Rogers told The Journal Gazette. “In one case, the AED was in the coach’s office; in another case, it was just 10 feet down the hall and no one knew it was there. And even though they performed CPR, they needed an AED to get their hearts going again.”
Sudden cardiac arrest is a rare but tragic event that claims the lives of about 2,000 children every year in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. It’s not a heart attack but an abnormality in the heart’s electrical system that abruptly stops the heartbeat.
The majority of activity-related cardiac arrests are due to congenital heart defects. But sudden cardiac arrest can also occur after a person experiences an illness that has caused inflammation to the heart or — as in Hamlin’s case — a direct blow to the chest.
Possible warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest include fainting, difficulty breathing, chest discomfort or pain, dizziness, and an abnormal racing heart rate.
There are health risks associated with continuing to practice or play after experiencing such warning symptoms. When the heart stops, so does blood flow to the brain and other organs. Death or permanent brain damage follows in a few minutes.
But when an onsite defibrillator is used in a timely manner, survival rates rise to near 50%, according to the Indiana Department of Education’s Sudden Cardiac Arrest Advisory Board.
Rogers’ bill only suggests that schools have AEDs at all practices, games and musical performances. It, however, requires that all schools establish a goal of responding to sudden cardiac arrest within three minutes, and perform periodic sudden cardiac arrest drills.
“We perform so many other drills — fire drills, tornado drills. And how many people have lost their lives because of those two?” Rogers said. “I don’t know, but certainly not as many as in sudden cardiac arrest.”
AEDs are expensive, costing between $1,100 and $2,500, according to GotAED.com. Under Rogers’ bill, schools may apply for a grant from the Indiana Secured School Fund to purchase an AED. The Department of Education will conduct a statewide survey to determine how many AEDs were owned by schools before the new law takes effect July 1, as well as policies regarding AEDs.
Once the state education department learns how many AEDs are owned by schools and the policies surrounding their implementation, we encourage the General Assembly to consider amending the “may ensure” clause within the law to “must require.”
We might never be able to screen for and prevent every heart-related death in young people, but there is one piece of equipment that improves the chances of saving lives: the automated external defibrillator. In order to better protect the lives of students, it should be a state mandate that one be readily available at all school-related athletic and musical events and practices.
— Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
