Effective May 1, judicial officers around the state were allowed to bring news media into their courtrooms to record, photograph and broadcast proceedings with some exceptions, particularly those focused on protecting children. This ends the state’s prohibition on cameras in the courtroom, and brings sunshine to what some see as having been deliberately cloistered.
“This is the culmination of years of work and pilot projects with discussion and evaluation,” said Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush. “Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter.”
Then Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willet, in a 2017 op-ed in the Los Angeles Times, clearly understood the great effect of cameras in courtrooms.
“We inhabit a hyper-partisan age, and there’s enormous civic-education upside in We the People seeing their judges tackle fateful issues with thoughtfulness and civility,” wrote Willet, now on the Fifth Circuit.
Thoughtfulness. Civility. These are traits of our democratic process that temper us from the baser instincts of our nature. And what better forum to witness who we are as a people than in the justice system? If the access and transparency also produces greater trust and accountability, it’s a win all around.
