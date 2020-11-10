We mark Veterans Day today, a day America recognizes the efforts and sacrifices of the men and women who wear our nation’s uniform and stand guard to protect us and our freedoms.
The day marks the signing of the armistice to end World War I — the war to end all wars as President Woodrow Wilson optimistically called it — on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month in 1918.
The war left more than 9 million soldiers dead, with another 21 million wounded. It also saw more than 5 million civilians die in Europe due to exposure, disease or starvation.
The United States, which entered the conflict late, recorded more than 116,000 military deaths. In a link to today’s COVID-19 pandemic, 63,114 of those were killed by the flu epidemic. The rest fell in battle.
Since then, Veterans Day has given Americans a chance to honor those who serve in our country’s military forces. It’s a debt that cannot be repaid by traditional means.
The U.S. does offer its veterans excellent care at facilities such VA medical centers. Survivors of those who make the ultimate sacrifice can receive college tuition. And those who leave the service can receive training through the G.I Bill, legislation that helped make America the strongest country on the planet in the years after World War II.
Those of us who never marched with soldiers, sailors, airmen or Marines can never really know what the experience brings to the men and women who serve. We can read their letters or chat via the internet, but it’s never the same as the day in, day out life of those in the military.
Ernie Pyle, a native of nearby Dana in Vermillion County, knew what the experience was like. He lived beside U.S. soldiers in Africa, Europe and the Pacific during World War II while writing his enormously popular column for folks back in the States.
Pyle was a master of his craft, capturing the staggering expanse and destruction of a world war by telling the stories of individuals.
One such column was written near the end of the Allied campaign in northern Africa. His brief description of troops moving to a new position captures not only the moment, but allows us to almost feel the same as those who served almost 80 years ago.
“The men were walking. They were 50 feet apart for dispersal. Their walk was slow, for they were dead weary, as a person could tell even when looking at them from behind. Every line and sag of their bodies spoke of their inhuman exhaustion. … Their feet seemed to sink into the ground from the overload they were bearing.
“They didn’t slouch. It was the terrible deliberation of each step that spelled out their appalling tiredness. Their faces were black and unshaved. They were young men, but the grime and whiskers and exhaustion made them look middle-aged. In their eyes as they passed was no hatred, no excitement, no despair, no tonic of their victory — there was just simple expression of being there as if they had been doing this forever, and nothing else. …
“They were just guys from Broadway and Main Street, but maybe you wouldn’t remember them. They were too far away now. They were too tired. Their world can never be known to you, but if you could have seen them just once, just for an instant, you would know that no matter how hard people were working back home they never kept pace with those infantrymen in Tunisia."
We might not know all those serving today, but we thank each and every one for his or her service.
— The Commercial-News, Danville Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.