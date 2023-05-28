The white stones stand in orderly rows, just like those whose final resting place they mark did when they wore our nation’s uniform. Some stepped up to serve, others responded to the nation’s call. They served in all corners of the world, from the Civil War through today’s War Against Terror.
Now the Danville, Illinois, National Cemetery is their final post.
We remember them on this Memorial Day, those who gave their lives in the defense of our country.
The 12,000 graves in Danville’s National Cemetery represent only a fraction of the 1,304,702 Americans who died in defense of their country from Lexington and Concord in 1775 through today.
Memorial Day began in the days after the Civil War, when women decorated the graves of soldiers. The practice spread, eventually becoming a national holiday.
We often take their sacrifice for granted, but it’s something we should remember every day, not just on the last Monday in May.
We should remember when we pick any book we want from the library.
We should remember when we protest — or support — decisions by our leaders at all levels.
We should remember when we choose our entertainment and we’re not limited by choices made by others.
And we should especially remember every time we mark a ballot, a privilege so many in the world never experience.
We forget that so many men and women died to keep us free on small Pacific islands to the fields of Europe, the deserts of Africa and the jungles of Asia, in the skies and on the seas.
Ernie Pyle, a native of nearby Dana, Ind., became the most famous reporter during World War II as he traveled with troops in Africa, Europe and in the Pacific. He made the massive conflict of world war easier to understand by telling the stories of the ordinary soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.
Pyle knew the hardships his countrymen faced. He knew their courage. And he watched many give up their lives for their country. In one column about medics after the Allies invaded Sicily almost 80 years ago this year, he related the story of one death at a field hospital. One nameless soldier’s fate that represented them all.
“The chaplain knelt beside him and two wardboys squatted nearby. The chaplain said, ‘John, I’m going to say a prayer for you.’
“Somehow, this stark announcement hit me like a hammer … it was pretty obvious to me that he meant the final prayer … Then he finished and dashed off on some other call, and the wardboys went about their duties.
“The dying man was left utterly alone, just lying there on his litter on the ground, lying in an aisle, because the tent was full. … The aloneness of that man as he went through the last few moments of his life was what tormented me. I felt like going over and at least holding his hand while he died, but it would have been out of order and I didn’t do it. I wish now I had.”
At 11 a.m. Monday in Danville’s National Cemetery, ceremonies will honor America’s sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for our country. They deserve to be remembered. They deserve for us to be there to symbolically hold their hands, just like the soldier in Pyle’s column.
America owes so much to these few. Don’t let Memorial Day go by without giving them the honor they so deserve.
— The Commercial-News, Danville, Illinois
