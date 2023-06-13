Games in area youth sports leagues will be in full swing soon, if they aren’t already. Hundreds of local children will take advantage of the opportunity to develop basic skills in a variety of sports, including baseball and softball.
The season can mean some late nights and busy weekends for parents. The games also offer an opportunity to the adults who will fill the stands to illustrate how responsible grown-ups act, so behave yourselves.
Nothing flips a youth sports contest faster from an enjoyable event for kids to an insufferable experience for everyone than a grown-up who thinks his or her screaming at officials will make things better.
Many youth leagues are officiated by volunteers, people who want to promote the love of the sport to the next generation of players. But even the most ardent supporters of youth sports will reach a point where abuse from parents or other adults reaches the point where they just walk away.
The area already has seen a shortage of officials willing to call games of high school football. The lack of officials forced some schools to schedule football games on Saturdays because not enough officials were available to staff all the Friday night games on the schedule.
It also seems as though the level of abuse directed toward officials continues to escalate. Officials now face physical threats or decide to call in police officers for protection — at children’s games!
Earlier this month, a parent attacked a referee during an eighth-grade basketball game in Fort Wayne, Ind. The parent had been complaining about calls throughout the contest, finally confronting and attacking the referee as players from both teams watched, according to WANE-TV. Police weren’t called in, but they should have been.
Chances are pretty good that most of the loudest and obnoxious adults never volunteered to officiate any game. They think they can see better from their seat in the stands than the official can who is just a few feet away. It’s ridiculous.
Youth sports are designed to teach fundamental skills and sportsmanship to children. They are meant to be fun, not the forum for an adult to use the foulest language to complain.
School officials and youth league administrators should make clear at the start of the season that such behavior won’t be tolerated and offenders will be banned for the season. And then they should follow up even if it means hiring security to keep games safe for the kids.
In a few weeks, few will remember the score of the game, but memories of bad behavior by adults who should know better will live on, especially in these days of social media. Set the best possible example for young athletes so they can enjoy the experience. That will mean more in the long run than all the yelling, cussing and threats ever could.
— Commercial-News, Danville, Illinois
