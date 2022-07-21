With the start of a special legislative session only days away, leaders of the Indiana Senate have finally removed the shroud of secrecy surrounding the abortion measure they’ll seek to enact into law.
The bill unveiled Wednesday afternoon would ban nearly all abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother. The bill’s supporters say it will not change the availability of the “morning after” pill or any form of birth control, and it will not affect fertility treatments or the way physicians respond to miscarriages.
Current Indiana law makes it a felony to perform an illegal abortion, and under the bill unveiled Wednesday, most abortions would be illegal. There are no criminal penalties for the woman seeking an abortion.
The bill is not as strict as the 29-page measure drawn up by Hoosier attorney Jim Bopp in his role as general counsel for the National Right to Life Committee. Bopp weighed in last week on the case of a 10-year-old from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for an abortion, telling Politico that under his legislation the child would have carried the baby to term.
“As many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” he said.
Ahead of Wednesday’s news conference Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right to Life, made it clear that he expected lawmakers to significantly restrict abortions.
"Roe is no longer in place,” Fichter said in a Wednesday morning press conference. “The Roe shield is no longer there, so this is the time. This is the time for Indiana to pass loving and compassionate protections for unborn children. We believe every single Hoosier deserves to be born."
This issue is divisive, even among Republicans.
Republican Sen. Kyle Walker issued a statement this week saying he would support what he described as a “balanced approach” that would allow pregnant women to make their own healthcare decisions in the first trimester of pregnancy while protecting an unborn baby as it progresses toward viability outside the womb.
Democrats might make some noise during the debate, but they’re unlikely to have any influence on the final result. Republicans have the numbers to decide the issue without the support of even one Democrat.
Lawmakers won’t have a lot of time to sort out their differences. The special session is set to end in three weeks.
If you have an opinion on the issue, now is the time to speak up.
