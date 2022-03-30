When the COVID-19 pandemic began just over two years ago, the federal government issued emergency allotments to states to help those receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Those allotments have allowed Indiana to give maximum help to around 150,000 Hoosier families during a difficult time.
For a family of four with a gross monthly income of $2,871, the increased benefit means $835 more to spend on items such as breads, cereals, fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy products or seeds and plants that produce food.
It’s a boost for many families struggling to keep food on the table as the prices of commodities continue to irise and the supply just doesn’t meet the demand.
With the state public health emergency officially ending at the beginning of March, the extra SNAP benefits will soon disappear as well. Under House Enrolled Act 1001 signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Daniel Rusyniak can continue to request emergency allotments from the federal government until April 16.
That means Hoosier families will have a few more weeks of those extra benefits, but starting in June, families will go back to receiving an allotment of SNAP benefits based on household size, income and allowable deductions.
Thanks to a 40-cent per person, per meal increase that took effect last fall, some Hoosiers will still receive more in SNAP benefits than before the pandemic, but for thousands of others, that won’t be the case.
Now is not the time to reduce benefits.
The cost of food continues to increase as Hoosiers learn how to adjust to a post-pandemic world — one where many people are still trying to rebound from lost wages, other implications of COVID and gas prices that are hovering above $4 per gallon.
For someone earning $10 an hour, an hour’s pay will buy about 2.5 gallons of gas or 2.5 gallons of milk. It can be a difficult choice for a family struggling to make ends meet.
While ending the extra SNAP benefits early shows might reflect a Hoosier desire for fiscal responsibility, it’s not in line with the giving spirit that leads so many of us to help our friends and neighbors in a time of need.
The pandemic may be coming to an end on paper, but the times we are living in now are quite different than they were two short years ago. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table or fuel in the tank.
