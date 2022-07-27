Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.