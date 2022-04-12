Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.