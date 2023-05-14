Terry Badger III was going to go pro. The world was going to know TB3, as he was affectionately called.
He’d be the boy from Covington who became a Major League Baseball star.
At 13 years old, Terry was being considered for the varsity baseball team. He was a pitcher known to throw 71 mph pitches and had a .400 batting average from last season, according to his family.
Knowing one day he’d be a star — he dreamed of playing for the St. Louis Cardinals — he had signed and saved all 27 of his career home run balls.
However, the first news story on Terry published by the IndyStar wasn’t to report the teen’s accomplishments on the field. Instead, readers got a story of heartbreak that detailed a middle-schooler’s torment and eventual suicide after years of bullying from classmates.
The baseball star the world would have come to know as TB3 was now known as the boy who took his life March 6 after another school day at the hands of his tormentors.
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, was among the readers of that article on Terry, and it prompted Smith to author House Bill 1483, which aims to curb bullying in Indiana schools. The bill requires that school corporations have timetables for reporting incidents of bullying to the parents of the targeted student as well as parents of the alleged perpetrator in no less than five business days after the incident is reported.
HB 1483 also provides that schools prioritize the safety of the victim and may include provisions to determine the severity of an incident and whether it warrants the transfer of the victim or perpetrator to another school.
The bill also requires schools to document acts of bullying and abusive behaviors against a victim.
On April 5, Smith presented the legislation to the Senate education committee at the Indiana Statehouse. Tony Badger, Terry’s uncle, spoke that day about the future Terry had before him, and how it all ended because Terry couldn’t escape the daily taunts from his peers — which included everything from making fun of his clothing to his haircut. Terry was constantly called “fat ass” and was told the world would be a better place “if you killed yourself,” his family told the IndyStar.
On May 4, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed what is now known as the TB3 bill into law.
We commend Smith for honoring Terry and pushing legislation that can help to curb bullying. There have been too many young people lost to this scourge, and efforts must be stepped up to end the loss of Indiana’s young residents.
It’s now in the hands of school officials to follow up on reports of bullying, act promptly and take the appropriate steps to prevent future tragedies.
— Kokomo Tribune
