The results of Indiana’s ILEARN standardized testing are slightly better than 2022, but they still show that Hoosier students in grades 3-8 are largely falling behind in English and mathematics.
Only 30.6% of the 491,000 students tested passed both the English and math portions of the test, up from last year’s 30.2% mark. Across the board numbers are mostly down compared to pre-pandemic levels, but COVID-19 can only excuse so much. It’s time for education leaders and elected officials to take a deep and honest look into teaching methods and ways to improve proficiency in core subjects.
Are we leaning too much on technology? While tablets are great for efficiency, it’s hard to have a discussion about a book with a computer. Likewise, having technology available to help with a math problem is excellent, but are students capable of working the arithmetic without aid from a calculator? Depending on a machine isn’t the same as learning.
Are we focused too much on passing tests? Do standardized tests really reflect a student’s knowledge? Are there other barometers that should be considered in gauging student progress? Are students receiving a holistic learning experience, or are they merely being instructed with the aim of passing a test?
Do teachers have enough help? Are there ways to dedicate more funds for aides and after-school programs to help students who are struggling? Many Indiana school districts are increasing pre-K efforts. Should more be done?
Are we spending enough money on education? According to a May report by the U.S. Census Bureau based on the 2021 fiscal year, Indiana’s per pupil spending of $11,538 was well below the national average of $14,347. Indiana also lagged behind neighboring states like Kentucky($12,126), Illinois($18,316), Michigan($14,085) and Ohio($14,613). Are we simply getting what we pay for?
Funding also relates to teacher pay. We can’t expect top-tier teachers to educate our children if we’re not willing to pay them what they’re worth.
Parents and guardians also play a key role in the development of children. Learning is a lifelong process, and that means it doesn’t just happen during the school day. It’s incumbent upon parents to emphasize the importance of learning, and to be active in the educational development of their children.
The ILEARN scores should concern all of us. These are our future workers and leaders. At a time when education is under the microscope, we should be focusing on the basics and worrying less about the political rhetoric.
— News and Tribune, Jeffersonville
