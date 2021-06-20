Sometimes it’s easy to overlook what’s right there in front of your face.
We get into that “the grass is always greener on the other side” mentality.
That rather short-sighted assessment is applied to jobs and houses, cars and clothing.
Even vacations and getaways just seem better “there” or “anywhere but here.”
Vacation season is upon us and — after being cooped up to ward off COVID-19 — Hoosiers are ready to fly the coop and enjoy life.
Families are exploring potential destinations online, equating time off with time away.
Not so fast.
There’s a lot to be said for “staycations” — especially in destination-rich Indiana.
Like tall and sandy? Northern Indiana has Dunes National Park.
Cool and under ground more your style? Spelunkers are drawn to Southern Indiana, where Marengo Cave and Squire Boone Caverns await.
Indianapolis, alone, boasts a world-class zoo and first-rate museums, including one especially for the kids.
Bursting forth from Indiana’s rich soil are orchards and vineyards, the latter of which host musicians for weekend gigs to keep our groove going.
Homegrown tourism isn’t just for the out-of-towners, although they are welcome, too.
Day trips are there for the planning, along with weekend getaways to destinations a little farther down the road.
It’s easier to budget for more frequent shorter trips, spreading out the cost — and the fun — throughout the summer.
Even pre-pandemic, fewer U.S. families were taking vacation trips. Data from the Consumer Expenditure Survey shows that in 2013, “there were 30% fewer vacation trips taken domestically, compared to 2005.”
Vacation spending is equal to about 2% of U.S. households’ budgets, the Consumer Survey notes, but there’s a clear demarcation between those who rarely spend a night away from home and people who spend an average of $4,700 on vacations annually.
Indiana brings in its share of tourism dollars. Each visitor to the Hoosier state spends an average of $163 locally, according to visitindianatourism.com.
Indiana tourism pulled in $13.2 billion in 2019, with entertainment, recreation, lodging, food and drink, transportation, shopping and other businesses dividing up the dollars.
The Indiana Tourism Association credits small businesses statewide as being the heart of the industry. Local officials recognize it, too, and are putting in place initiatives to draw people to their main streets, closing them for festivals and event strolls, wine tastings and “eat in the streets,” music and more.
Activities abound locally and at locales throughout Indiana. Hoosiers shouldn’t overlook backyard destinations in their search for summer fun.
— News and Tribune, Jeffersonville
