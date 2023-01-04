Kari Lake, a candidate for governor in Arizona, failed in her bid during the November election. But Lake, like too many others lately, won’t accept the results of the election — mainly because she lost.
Lake filed a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing by somebody doing something. She offered no evidence other than her opinion that something had cost her the election and allegations already disproven in other jurisdictions. Actually, the voters made that decision, but Lake can’t sue all of them.
An Arizona judge has thrown out Lake’s lawsuit. Like the 70 or so lawsuits filed by former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election, the judge could find no substantiated evidence of anything going wrong during the election. Not a single lawsuit in any state proved election results to be compromised.
Lake has appealed that decision, and she likely will lose again.
The lawsuits filed by the losers who can’t accept defeat do more than clog the courts with nonsense. The steady chorus of “cheat, cheat, cheat” by those desperate to cling to the spotlight can influence some people and erode their confidence in America’s election process. Over time, that loss of confidence could lead to the demise of our republic.
It’s a lot like the old fable of the shepherd boy who falsely cried “Wolf!” over and over. When a wolf actually did attack his flock, no one came to help because they no longer believed him.
Officials who lie to the public don’t want to lead people. They want to control people. One of the core factors of the United States is the public’s trust in the election process. When that trust is eroded by losers making false claims over and over, our republic can fail.
Congress did recently take a few steps in an effort to prevent future situations such as the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, where the mob invaded the U.S. Capitol in the incorrect belief that the 2020 election had been compromised.
The bipartisan bill’s changes include making the vice president’s role a largely ceremonial one in certifying results from the Electoral College. The law also made it more difficult for state legislatures from naming their own sets of federal electors while ignoring their respective state’s election results. Governors must now sign off on voter-selected electors.
Those moves will help, but there also should be some discussion about eliminating the Electoral College and use the nation’s total popular vote to select the president. Two of the past four presidents took office despite losing the popular vote, meaning they won despite not receiving a majority of votes. But that’s an argument for another time.
No legitimate challenge to election results should be stopped. When evidence of corruption or manipulation can be substantiated, those challenges should be heard. But state and federal lawmakers should consider creating substantial penalties for false election claims made not because of real problems but only because a candidate lost. They should act before a real wolf comes calling.
— Commercial- News, Danville, Ill.
