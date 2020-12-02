There were moments last weekend when an eerie feeling permeated the air.
In the past, store parking lots would have been packed all day and, at times, lines of people waiting to get into stores. The normal Black Friday routine was well on course.
Even with the rise of online shopping, stores big and small in and around Terre Haute experienced a good day. Even a great day.
The mood this year is, however, very different. The public health crisis brought on by a global coronavirus pandemic has shattered all norms. We live differently. We work differently. We go to school differently. We interact with others differently. And yes, we shop differently.
The new normal affects everyone, and owners of small businesses that depend on local shoppers are seeing it in painful ways. The threat of the virus has caused many shoppers to either curtail their shopping practices, make purchases online or make use of delivery services.
The situation can put locally owned shops at risk. Owning a small business is always difficult, but these shops face additional hardships as officials try to stem the spread of COVID-19, forcing businesses to reduce service, use alternate delivery methods or close altogether.
No one wants to see the virus spread, but no one wants to see the battle come at such a potentially high cost for local businesses.
State and federal officials must recognize the threat COVID-19 is to these businesses and provide much past-due assistance to them. Without that kind of help, many of these locally owned businesses could be forced to close for good.
These shop owners support many local efforts from school projects to youth sports to arts organizations and other programs. They donate often, and those donations add to our communities in many ways.
Now, it’s our turn to help them.
• During this holiday shopping season, look for ways to spend your dollars in local shops.
• If you can visit the stores safely, do it.
• Order take-out.
• Check to see whether the shop has a web site and use it to order presents.
• Buy gift certificates for those on your gift list this year.
Many of the national chains will survive the pandemic. Their corporations are large enough and varied enough to withstand the strain.
Locally owned businesses don’t enjoy that kind of safety net. Let’s do what we can to help. Buy early. Buy often. And let’s hope we can all shop together soon.
A version of this editorial first appeared in sister newspaper the Danville, Ill., Commercial-News. It has been adapted for use in the Tribune-Star.
