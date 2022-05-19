Greentown native Allison Salkie graduated from Purdue University in 2020. While she originally planned to study biochemistry, Salkie soon changed her mind and instead earned a degree in film, video and theater production.
When she graduated, though, Salkie wanted to return to her hometown instead of moving to a big city where she might find a job in film. That’s when she decided to go back to school at Ivy Tech Kokomo — a decision she wished she had made sooner.
In a recent interview with the Kokomo Tribune, Salkie said she’s noticed a change in the stigma associated with earning a two-year degree or certificate compared to pursuing a bachelor’s degree at a four-year college.
And she’s not the only one.
The DePauw, the student newspaper at the university of the same name, reported on surveys sent to high schoolers by the Indiana Commission for High Education after officials saw college enrollment in the state hit its lowest point in more than 10 years.
Many of the students responding to the survey said they questioned the value of attending a four-year institution, especially when considering the high costs associated with student loans. Similarly, a study by the ECMC group, a collection agency of higher-education debt, reported that the number of high schoolers nationwide considering enrollment in a four-year college or university had dropped to 48%, compared to 71% before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like most things these days, the cost of tuition is going up, and with increasing tuition costs comes increasing student loan debt.
EducationData.org reported the average debt for college students in Indiana is $32,874.
The Georgetown University Center on Education and Workforce identifies that as one reason a growing number of high school graduates are choosing jobs that don’t require a four-year degree.
Jobs with a median annual salary of $55,000 or more can be found in manufacturing, construction and heating and air conditioning.
Applicants for those kinds of jobs became even more in demand when the pandemic spurred the Great Retirement of 2022, so coined by organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz in an interview with Bloomberg.
Among the many changes brought on by the pandemic, 25 million American workers left their jobs in the final six months of 2021. Many were Baby Boomers worried about contracting the virus.
That left numerous employers looking for workers. The Associated General Contractors of America, reported 61% of contractors were experiencing job delays due to worker shortages.
And so, in the midst of this graduation season, we would do well to remember that not everyone needs to pursue a four-year degree at an institution of higher learning. While we continue to support and encourage students who follow that path, let’s also celebrate those who choose a different course.
The world can always use more plumbers, electricians and carpenters. It can also use nurses, dental assistants and auto mechanics.
