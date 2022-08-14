The American Library Associated reported the United States reached a record in 2021, but it’s not one of which anyone should be proud.
According to the ALA, there were 729 challenges to books available in schools, universities and libraries. The challenges named 1,597 titles that their sponsors thought should be not put into the hands of readers, mostly children.
Parents should be able to choose what books their children can read. Every parent should be aware of what books are being used in classrooms or sitting on library shelves. That’s part of the job of being a parent.
Just because a parent doesn’t want his or her child to read a certain book doesn’t mean the next parent agrees. Yelling loud and long enough to convince school officials to ban certain books accomplishes little other than to create animosity and drive the cultural wedge of divide even deeper into a community.
If people believe in individual freedom, then parents should be allowed to make the choice for their children — and their children only.
That’s an easy goal for parents engaged in their children’s lives. Parents should be sure to know what books are being used in lessons, and parents should speak to a teacher about alternatives if they dislike one of the titles. Parents can talk to the school librarian about ways to restrict access to material unless the parent gives written permission. Waging war in a public forum isn’t necessary.
Social media has allowed a small number of complaints to snowball into an avalanche. In some communities, librarians and teachers face threats of physical violence because their views differ from those who think they know best. Is that really what we want our country to be?
The practice of banning books has become a weapon in the culture war. The ALA reports that most of the titles being challenged in 2021 included subjects such as race and sexuality — with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender books often targeted. One Texas state representative put together a list of 850 titles that the lawmaker thought should be banned. That is, simply, ridiculous.
America has a long history of complaints about ideas found in books, from “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” to “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe. Many times, complaints actually spark greater interest in the books some sought to ban. As science fiction author Isaac Asimov said, “Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.”
It’s difficult to bury ideas, no matter how hard some might try. That’s as it should be. The United States was founded on the idea that individual liberty is the most important tenet. Demanding that certain books be banned from everyone just because a few don’t like what’s in them is just the opposite of that concept.
Advocating a ban isn’t about books or ideas; it’s about intimidation and power. Bans don’t stop ideas from being shared. Reasonable adults can find ways other than bans to ensure parents can limit their children’s access to material they decide is suitable.
