Finding just the right last-minute Christmas gift can be a challenge, especially if budgets are tight. There is one gift, however, that everyone appreciates and all it costs is a bit of time.
Everyone always asks, “What do you need?” One answer is universal: kindness.
Some people will think that suggestion is a bit lame — no one ever has opened up a big box of kindness at Christmas — but they just might be among those who could benefit most from receiving it.
Think about the state of our world today — wars and brutality in nations around the globe, so-called “leaders” who advocate division over unity, food insecurity for millions, the growth of hate groups who target others because of their differences, people afraid to walk in their own neighborhoods and the growing sense that many people care about only themselves.
A gift of kindness would be most welcome.
Put away the cellphone, ignore social media, turn off the talking heads on TV and take a look around.
We hear so much about what is wrong all around us that it’s no surprise so many of us are grumpy and just want to be left alone. But we each have dozens of chances each day to do small acts of kindness for others.
Committing to perform and looking for ways to be kind, especially toward strangers, take courage and strength. No one wants to be embarrassed or ridiculed for doing something nice.
What does it say about our society when stepping up to do something nice for someone can generate so much suspicion and disbelief?
Kindness should not surprise people. Kindness should be our first impulse. That’s a tough standard to live up to when some car at the four-way stop rolls right on through the intersection after you’ve patiently waited for your turn. It’s a difficult gift to give someone who goes about life with the expectation that the rest of us exist only to serve him or her. When someone begins to spout prejudice and hate, kindness can be the last thing on our minds.
Think, however, how things would be if we all just concentrated on doing one or two more kind things every day. Even if no one else noticed, scientists say our bodies would benefit.
Being kind, experts say, causes our bodies to produce hormones such as oxytocin, which improves our hearts; serotonin, which helps us calm down; and dopamine, which increases our levels of pleasure. Kindness is a gift not only enjoyed by others, but it is a gift to ourselves as well.
Just do yourself a favor and be alert to acts of kindness around you for the next week or so. They occur right in front of us every day, but we can become so focused on our own pursuits that we miss them. Once you start looking, it’s like what happens after you’ve bought a new, red car — you see red cars everywhere. And, even if they are not acts of kindness directed toward us, we still can enjoy them.
The best part is that kindness costs us nothing. The best strategy is to follow the advice of the Dalai Lama. “Be kind whenever possible,” he said. “It is always possible.”
Happy holidays, everyone.
— The Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
