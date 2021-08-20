It was great to see those in charge of the once-a-decade redistricting process having public hearings in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.
These folks work for the voters, after all, and it’s crucial that they listen to what the voters have to say.
Still, it will all have been meaningless if our elected representatives fail to take a similar approach moving forward.
It’s great to give voters a chance to draw their own maps using the new census data, but what matters are the actual maps and a true opportunity for voters to have an effect on the finished product.
Reform advocates have been consistent in calling for the creation of as many districts as possible where members of both parties have a fighting chance at winning election. That’s too often not the case with the current maps.
The sorts of one-sided districts so common on those maps are bad for the democratic process. They produce an atmosphere in which the election is effectively over in the primary, districts in which elected representatives are a whole lot more interested in pleasing the base of the party than in serving the needs of the district as a whole.
The result of maps like that is voter apathy and an atmosphere in which compromise becomes a foreign concept.
Lawmakers heard all of that during the recent series of public meetings.
They also heard reform advocates literally plead with them to keep the redistricting process open all the way to the end.
Those advocates suggested lawmakers consider another round of listening sessions after the maps had been completed. It will be only then, after all, that voters will know how their own legislative and congressional districts will be affected by the new lines.
State Rep. Timothy Wesco, a Republican and chair of the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, told those gathered for a hearing in Indianapolis that there just wasn’t time for another round of public meetings.
“To delay this any longer than it has already been delayed would create significant ripple effects, significant problems for the upcoming elections,” he said.
Rep. Matt Pierce, a Democrat from Bloomington, disputed that claim.
“Filing for offices opens up in January, so you’ve got another couple of months,” he said. “I think that will get stuff out in time for local election officials.”
Wesco and his Republican colleagues have pledged to schedule time for public comment after the maps have been published, but they have declined to commit to a specific time frame.
Legislative leaders really ought to reconsider that position. Otherwise, they’ll add fuel to the argument put forward by Pierce and others that all this talk of transparency is just for show.
For more information on the redistricting process, visit iga.in.gov/redistricting.
— The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
