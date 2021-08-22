It’s a move that upholds the rights of public institutions to implement safety restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, and it was one of former President Donald Trump’s own Supreme Court picks who preserved the mandate.
On Aug. 12, Justice Amy Coney Barrett dismissed an emergency application filed by eight students who were seeking to halt Indiana University’s vaccination requirement. Barrett didn’t ask for a response from IU, nor did she consult the rest of the court, and legal experts have widely interpreted those decisions as evidence that the students’ plea wasn’t on solid legal footing.
It’s a victory for those who believe public health is greater than individual choice – a decision most all of us have grappled with since COVID-19 became a household term. Few enjoy wearing masks, but it’s something many of us have done to keep ourselves, and others, safe from a deadly virus.
Vaccinations provide not just personal protection, but they increase public safety.
We have a right to choose what’s best for our own health. University leaders have the right to decide what’s best for their students and staff. Just like IU can’t force us to wear a mask inside our homes, we can’t force IU not to require vaccination against COVID-19 in the middle of a pandemic.
These mandates are not an infringement on our rights. The government isn’t forcing anyone to attend IU, or any other university. That’s how freedom works, but, of course, politics is a different animal.
After IU announced its mandate in late May, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an opinion stating the policy ran “afoul” of state law. His opinion was based on Indiana legislation forbidding vaccination passports for state and local government units.
The Supreme Court decision to allow IU’s mandate suggests the state law might crumble under legal scrutiny.
Such laws deserve to be thoroughly examined. They’re aimed at appeasing political supporters rather than protecting the public, which should be the primary focus of any elected official. For state legislators to try to stop institutions like IU from implementing safety procedures is not just an overstep, it’s outrageous.
Without a vaccination requirement or a strong masking policy, schools will close for in-person instruction and return to virtual learning. We’ve already witnessed several cases of this over the past month as students return to school.
We want to see a return to normalcy, and IU’s vaccination policy is a step toward achieving that goal.
— News and Tribune, Jeffersonville
