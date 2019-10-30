Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning, becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
John Michael (Mike) Craig, 75, passed away on October 29th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born to John (Jack) and Catherine (Katy) Craig on March 12, 1944. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1962. Mike then joined the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam through 1966. He the…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.