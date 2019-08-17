Christina Marie Kopp was born in Sydney, Ohio, on Nov. 17, 1979, and entered heaven on Aug. 3, 2019. She fought a long and courageous battle with muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy throughout her life, exceeding the expectations of many medical professionals. Chris graduated from Terre Ha…
WAKEFIELD [mdash] Marilyn S. Meads, 87, of Wakefield, formerly of Terre Haute, died Thursday, August 15 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. Born in Mattoon, Ill. on June 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Suzie (Storm) Sparks. Ms. Meads was a graduate of Mattoon High School, …
