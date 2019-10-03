WEST TERRE HAUTE [mdash] The Reverend Carl R. Switzer, 82, passed away on October 1, 2019. Survivors include two children, Mark Switzer and Kathy Switzer Cooper; and grandchildren, Nicole Frisbie, Cody Craig, Sara Craig, and Starla Gilbert; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in …
Dorothy Wampler Cousineau, also nicknamed Dojie or Dottie, has departed this life at age 85. She passed away peacefully at home in Fairfax, VA, on September 22, 2019. Confined to a wheelchair for the last nine years, Dojie remained remarkably active and astute. She grew up in Terre Haute as …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.