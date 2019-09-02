Dale Alan Good, 50, of Terre Haute, formerly of Chrisman, Illinois, died Friday, August 30th, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, September 5th, Templeton Funeral Home, Paris. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, funeral home.
INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Tina Marie (Woolard) Bell, 58, of Indianapolis, passed away August 30, 2019. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, September 6, 2019, at Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, service following at noon. Burial will follow at Prairieton Cemetery. Visit www.Carlis…
