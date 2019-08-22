Kathy Jo Auler, 62, passed away August 20, 2019, at 12:25 am, in the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care. She was born January 12, 1957, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Byron W. Brentlinger and Lois E. Cooprider Brentlinger. Kathy worked as a night auditor for Holiday Inn. She loved spending t…
The siblings and nieces of Lawrence Richard "Rick" Jones, who died on March 30 of this year (see Tribune-Star obituary from March 31), will be holding a memorial service in his honor at DeBaun Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, from 2 to 4 in the afternoon, with burial to follow at Prairie…
