Editorial Cartoon: Not That Simple
- By Lisa Benson | Washington Post Writers Group
Christopher VanGilder, 41, of Tennessee, formerly of Marshall, IL, passed away July 26, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Joy; his children, Brayden VanGilder, Brooke VanGilder, Gunner VanGilder, Grant VanGilder and Faith VanGilder; his mother, Lauren VanGilder of Marshall; his father, David Van…
Evelyn Irene Harris of Paris, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home. Funeral 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, funeral home. Burial in Vermilion Cemetery. www.stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com
SHERWOOD, Ark. [mdash] John Daniel Mundell, 59, of Sherwood, Ark., died July 22, 2019, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. August 11, 2019, at the First Financial Bank Conference Center, 4353 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute…
