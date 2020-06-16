Editorial Cartoon: Hope is Prayer
- By Gary Varvel | Creators Syndicate
-
-
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Don Richardson, 65, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Union Hospital. He was born October 14, 1954 in Terre Haute to Jack W. and Mary Elizabeth (Davies) Richardson. He was a 1972 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. He then went on to graduate with an associ…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Leslie H. Tuttle, 73, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born September 28, 1946 in Galesburg, Illinois, to Howard L. and Doris (Monroe) Tuttle. He is survived by his wife, Cyndi (McCoun) Tuttle, whom he marrie…
