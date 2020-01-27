Harry William Hoopingarner passed away January 25, 2020. He was born in West Terre Haute to Harry and Ollie Hoopingarner. Harry and Alma I. Hoopingarner were married over 66 years. Cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be made to:
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] James William Chesebro passed away, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Union Hospital following a brief illness. He was born James William Nelson on June 24, 1944 to James Joseph Nelson and Jeanette Mary Campell in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jim later changed his last name to Ches…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Donald R. Reynolds, 81, went to be with his Lord on January 21, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Graysville, Indiana, to Ernie and Laveta Kelley Reynolds. He retired from Bemis after 40 years and was a member of American Legion Post 104. He was preceded in dea…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.