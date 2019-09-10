Wayne W. "Butch" Myers, 74, of Terre Haute, passed away September 5, 2019, in Cobblestone Health and Rehabilitation. Wayne was born February 1, 1945, in Terre Haute, to Wayne W. Myers and Elsie Lucille Setty Myers. He was retired from Conrail and was a 50-year member of Riley Masonic Lodge #…
INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Jacqueline A. Mattick, 81, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Community Heart & Vascular Hospital. She was born March 21, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Joseph and Cora L. (Bice) Peck. Jacqueline dedicated her life to her family and to be an active…
Peggy Lewis, 70, of Marshall, IL, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 3 PM EST, in Terre Haute, IN, at the North Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
