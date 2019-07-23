Editorial Cartoon: Carp Ecology By Gary Varvel | Creators Syndicate 1 hr ago Black carp is a species of fish that could cause havoc with Indiana's waterways. Gary Varvel COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries LOVETT, Susan Feb 19, 1944 - Jul 20, 2019 ANDERSON, Barbara Dec 12, 1927 - Jul 22, 2019 HENNEMAN, Thelma Aug 28, 1934 - Jul 22, 2019 ADAMS, George Sep 9, 1925 - Jul 21, 2019 Tackett, Sandra 76, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born September 22, 1942. A graveside service will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park. WILD, Albert Jul 4, 1925 - Jul 20, 2019 LEIBY, Virginia Jul 16, 2019 WELDELE, Mary Jun 10, 1925 - Jul 12, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVictims in Friday's fatal I-70 crash identifiedTwo dead, one injured in I-70 eastbound crashWabash Valley nun among those arrested in D.C. protestPolice: Man bought booze for minors before fatal shootingA 'legend' is born: Terre Haute photographer shot wacky senior photos that went viralThree dead, three hurt in I-70 crash in IllinoisWest Terre Haute man accused of shootingVCSC sets July 30 open house for virtual schoolUpdate: Vigo County works to assess extent of malware attackTraffic accident or homicide, what's the difference? Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.