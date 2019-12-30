Henry T. Deming, 83, of Marshall, Illinois passed away 5:51 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in the Gibson Family Center For Hospice Care at Terre Haute, Indiana. He spent 37 years in the profession of teaching and coaching. Many of those years at Marshall, Illinois and the last 5 years at Ivy Tec…
ROCKVILLE [mdash] Mary Ethel Wrightsman, 88, of Rockville, Ind., passed away at 1:04 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bickford Memory Care in Crawfordsville. She retired after more than 40 years of service with the Parke State Bank in Rockville as assistant vice president. She also served a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.