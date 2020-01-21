TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Rebecca E. Wagle, 85 years old, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2020. She leaves behind her husband: Don; three sons: Randall, Terry and his wife Tammy, and Greg and his wife Kim; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and seven gr…
WORTHINGTON [mdash] Arkie L. Vandeventer, 82, of Worthington.. Viewing is 10AM-2PM, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Folsom Memorial United Methodist Church, 8 N. Lafayette St., Worthington. Funeral at 2PM at the church. Burial to follow in Worthington Cemetery. Arrangements by Welch & Cornett…
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] John "Bill" Thompson passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Terre Haute in 1956 and graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School in 1975. He worked in healthcare for many years as a registered respirat…
