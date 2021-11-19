Finally, the long process to bring a casino to Terre Haute has reached a point of clarity.
Much of the uncertainty lifted Wednesday. That night, the Indiana Gaming Commission voted unanimously to grant the Vigo County casino license to Churchill Downs Inc. The Louisville-based company operates nearly a dozen casinos and five racetracks, including the iconic home of the Kentucky Derby. Soon, Churchill Downs Inc. will be building a $240-million gaming facility, the Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort. Its proposed site is the city's southwest side on Honey Creek Drive west of the Haute City Center mall.
This saga actually began nearly five years ago. State Sen. Jon Ford announced in December 2016 that he would propose legislation to give Terre Haute a casino in the following year's session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Legislature did not approve that proposal. Ford and community leaders did not give up.
Eventually, the effort led to Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist Greg Gibson guiding a project to put a casino on the city's east side. The Legislature and Vigo County voters had both given approval to a Terre Haute casino in 2019, and the Indiana Gaming Commission followed suit in 2020. That momentum seemed strong, but did not result in a Rocksino by Hard Rock and Gibson moving forward. After legal ups and downs, the Gaming Commission denied a renewal of the prospective operators' casino license, and applications were reopened last summer.
The plan by Churchill Downs prevailed in a field of four applicants to build and run the casino. Though community leaders advocated for Gibson and the Hard Rock group, most expressed readiness to see the venture start and optimism about Churchill Downs' track record.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett called Churchill Downs "a quality company." He is anxious to get the physical project started. "There's a lot of work ahead for them, Churchill Downs, and we'll be as helpful as we can for the city," Bennett said Thursday.
Wednesday's decision did not erase uncertainty from the landscape. While Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen spoke confidently of the company's proposed location, he expressed willingness to reconsider the mall site. Two other applicants for the Vigo County casino license — Hard Rock and Full House Resorts — proposed locations on Terre Haute's eastside adjacent to the Interstate 70 exit at Indiana 46.
That variable is not small, but the broader question of who will build, own and operate the Terre Haute casino has been resolved.
The community has reason to feel confident about Churchill Downs and its investment here. The company runs casinos in eight states, as well as three pari-mutuel gaming venues.
Enthusiasm is valid, too. Churchill Downs' plan is expected to generate 1,000 construction jobs through the anticipated 12 to 16 months it will take to build the 392,816-square-foot complex. The structure's other features will include a 10-story, 125-room luxury hotel and the TwinSpires sportsbook for online wagering. Its permanent labor force will include 365 full-time employees, 146 part-time employees and a $20.6-million payroll.
The casino is expected to produce $638.9 million in gaming receipts in its first five years, and draw 6.7 million visitors. Tax revenue headed for the city, county, schools and economic development will supplement long-awaited community projects and improvements. The jobs, visitors and economic activity provide energy for Terre Haute and Vigo County heading into a new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.