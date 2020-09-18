A spirit of confidence in Terre Haute's future remains alive in one of the city's historic yet struggling districts.
That resolve should inspire other parts of Terre Haute, too.
A local couple, Mark and Tiffany Baker, bought the stately building on the corner of 13th Street and Maple Avenue in the heart of the 12 Points neighborhood. Mark grew up in that area, near Collett Park. He and Tiffany are both Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduates. Their roots are in the north side and they have not forgotten.
The Bakers left busy jobs elsewhere to return to their hometown and launch Three Sisters Investments here. Their firm — named for their three young daughters — aims to refurbish old houses. They have renovated 10 properties, thus far. They had a five-year plan to handle an even larger renovation. Then the Bakers got connected with leaders of the enthusiastic, determined 12 Points Revitalization group.
That introduction convinced the Bakers to purchase and begin a makeover to the 1930s-era building at 13th and Maple. Three Sisters aims to create 5,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in the structure, ideal — in their vision — for a brewery and dining. The Bakers have seen similar sectors in Western cities and figure it could work here.
Mark and Tiffany accelerated their plan after seeing a group of 12 Points Revitalization, Inc. volunteers conducting a cleanup of the neighborhood.
"We saw there were people who care about this area, and it got us energized about 12 Points," Mark told the Tribune-Star on Thursday.
Like the Bakers, those volunteers have long ties to 12 Points and the Collett Park neighborhood. They have seen its businesses shutter and decline set in throughout the 21st century. They have not given up, though.
Susan Mardis and Karen Long, members of the 12 Points Revitalization, brought historic photographs of the district to a Terre Haute Breakfast Optimists Club meeting Thursday. The club learned about the Bakers' vision for the building and the volunteers' hope to revive the neighborhood.
Interaction with residents enhances their chances for success in uplifting 12 Points. Volunteers not only cleaned up trash, but also talked with folks who live in the area about refreshing neglected properties.
Its roster of businesses has dwindled in recent decades. A half-century ago, 12 Points featured the commercial offerings such as the Garfield Theater, 12 Points Hotel, Kersey’s Tavern, Apple House, A&P Foods, Steak-N-Shake, West’s Drug Store, 12 Points Pet Shop, Ray and Walls TV Sales and Service and many others.
Members of 12 Points Revitalization — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit — do not expect the neighborhood to return to its heyday of yesteryear. It can regain vibrancy in a new life, though.
The Bakers' intentions can stir such vibrancy in a sector of Terre Haute that "is in need of a spark," as Mark put it. And, they want to raise their three daughters near Collett Park, where their father grew up. By the time the daughters grow up, Mark and Tiffany hope 12 Points will indeed be in full revitalization.
One couple or one organization cannot accomplish such a feat alone. Additional resources are actively seeking northside improvements, including advocates working to strengthen the Lafayette Avenue region, Maryland Community Church's 12 Points campus, which debuted more than four years ago, the United Way of the Wabash Valley and others. The neighborhood also possesses good bones, historically speaking, with treasured buildings such as the 1937-era Harmony Hall.
Anyone interested in assisting in helping the neighborhood can go online to the 12 Points Revitalization group's Facebook page at facebook.com/12PointsRevitalization/. A revived 12 Points also means a better Terre Haute.
