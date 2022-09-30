(Friend)
Oh, my gosh. The wine glasses came back. I hadn’t seen those since December. Only $70 (or more) for a set. and the golf balls. Again! Mine for a mere 30 bucks (or more). But supplies are limited.
I’m talking merch from the 45th President of the United States. It is dangled daily in front of me via email, along with myriad opportunities, from “the chance of a lifetime” to attend a DJT rally, secure my Trump MVP card or — and this is as big as it gets — “help him save America.”
That one costs a minimum $45 donation, but “He can’t SAVE AMERICA without YOU.”
How I, a liberal, registered Democrat, got on this list I likely will never know. Perhaps a friend’s little joke? Because I occasionally read Fox News online? Maybe it’s because I voted in 2012 for the late Sen. Richard Lugar; he was being primaried by a GOP Tea Party candidate not worthy of shining the great statesman’s shoes.
It doesn’t really matter. Everyday since last October, e-appeals come to me, one of DJT’s “most loyal supporters.” Me, a “TRUE PATRIOT.” Me, the un-reelected President’s “Friend.” I read each message aloud to my husband (and anyone else who’s around), raising my voice on the all-capital letters, pausing for maximum effect when the exclusivity of the offer is almost too much to bear:
“Everything great I’ve ever done is because of loyal Patriots like YOU, which is why I am pleased to invite you to join my Inner Friend Circle. The select few in my Inner Friend Circle will be exposed to confidential information — information that I trust will not be shared with anyone else — and are the only ones I will rely on to tell me the TRUTH. I am only inviting a very small number of Patriots to join. Invitations do not come around often, Friend, so please do not take this lightly.”
My husband, a lifelong Republican — until 2016 — always says the same thing: “How stupid do you have to be to believe that crap?”
Just recently on a three-Trump-email day, I got some “BIG NEWS.”
“Friend … Out of President Trump’s millions of Patriots, you are our PATRIOT OF THE MONTH. Friend, this is the HIGHEST HONOR a Patriot can receive, and only ONE Patriot is given this title per month.”
With that high honor I got PRIORITY ACCESS to acquire one LIMITED-EDITION GREAT MAGA KING hat. It’s red with a five-point gold crown and “MAGA KING” printed on the front. Claiming my prize, of course, required a donation.
Since they began, I’ve gotten appeals from 45, Don Junior, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Newt Gingrich, Sarah Palin and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Lately, I’ve also heard from Ivanka and DJT’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. They’re peddling Jared’s memoir, signed, for $75 because “You deserve this.”
These emails — more than 800 — say they are paid for by Save America and donaldjtrump.com. Despite most coming from 45 himself, they insist they are “not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.”
As of Sept. 5, the Save America PAC had raised more than $135 million from Patriots like (or unlike) me. By the end of August, it reported a cash reserve of $92.7 million. According to a CBS News investigation, nearly $3.9 million of the haul has gone to legal fees for Trump.
For awhile I was pretty amused by the Trump Christmas wrapping paper, the pint beer glasses, the Let’s Go Brandon shirts, the personal favorite photos, the dinners at Mar-a-Lago and the extended opportunities to increase my donor impact by 200 or 700 percent. But a week after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, I began to receive a different kind of email that does not amuse.
They aren’t from Save America, but they’re not the sort of messages a liberal, registered Democrat receives. These emails, up to five a day now, are from an online gun company. A large online gun company that boasts “over 20,000 unique products.”
Those products include automatic rifles, pump-action shotguns and semi-automatic handguns, kits to convert slow-firing weapons to faster ones, super packs of ammunition, high-powered sites and state-of-the-art silencers. One email asked, “How easy is buying a firearm online?” The answer: “Simple, safe and 100% legal.”
Most of the weapons are expensive, but the company lets customers pay in installments. Body armor vests can be had for as little as $67 or as much as $270 for top-of-the-line. A concealed carry lace/silicone thigh holster costs only $20 for a two-pack.
Friend, this Loyal Patriot has seen the future. It’s written bold on a GREAT MAGA KING hat, wrapped in Trump Christmas paper. and it’s BIG, Friend. Scary BIG.
Stephanie Salter is a retired Tribune-Star columnist and member of the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame.
