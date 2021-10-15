The last thing I expected after receiving my Covid-19 booster was to find myself fighting back tears.
No, it was not because the shot hurt; it didn’t. And no, it was not because I had some scary physical reaction like arrhythmia or trouble breathing.
My verklempt moment occurred as I chatted with a young Indiana National Guardsman while waiting the required 15 minutes after the shot. My first two jabs this winter had been at Indiana University Health’s Neuroscience Center in downtown Indianapolis. Both appointments were easy peasy. But for reasons I can’t explain, I decided to get my third dose at a site that rarely is associated with viruses or vaccines: the Indianapolis 500 Motor Speedway.
Ladies and gentlemen, start your boosters.
OK, technically the vaccination center was in a parking lot across 16th Street from the legendary 2.5-mile oval. But still. The hulking, historic racetrack loomed over the scene like the foothills of a mountain range. And what a scene it was.
A collaboration between the Indiana Department of Health and the National Guard, this was one impressive operation. A huge flashing highway marquee signaled a turn off 16th Street into acres of blacktop, orange traffic cones, little white tents and scores of cammo-wearing Guards.
The first of at least six masked Guardsmen I would encounter greeted me through my open car window, asked how he could help (“booster appointment”) and directed me to a winding route through the orange cones. A few yards in another Guardsman typed my phone number into a small computer, waited then told me I had just been registered.
At some point, another Guardsman checked my name and birth date, put a red paper square under my windshield and motioned me on. A Guardsman with yellow traffic paddles guided me to a little white, open-sided tent.
A tall, dark-haired young man in a mask and blue scrubs came to my car window. He held a syringe aloft and asked if I was ready for my booster. I joked, “You’re not giving me water again are you? Because I had no reaction to the first two.” His eyes hinted that he might be smiling beneath his mask, but all he said was, “Nope. You’re getting the same thing you got the first time. Pfizer, right?”
Then, bip. In, out. Barely felt it – just like the shots in January and February. The nurse put a Band-Aid on my arm and a small khaki-colored paper square over the red paper square on my windshield. Then he motioned toward another line of cars where I was to wait for 15 minutes in case I did have a reaction.
The last of my Guardsmen guides asked how I was doing. Fine, I said, and began to ask him questions. How did this kind of duty compare to others he’d seen?
“Compared to the Capitol riots and guarding prisoners in Pendleton, this is easy money,” he said.
Wow, I said. You were in D.C. after January 6? Did you have to sleep in a parking garage?
The Guardsman laughed and said, “Those guys were just taking a nap. Really, when you look at most of the other deployment sites we get, an air conditioned garage is luxury.”
I said I figured hanging around a parking lot all day wasn’t exactly the kind of operation he had signed up for when he joined the Guard.
The young man paused. “I guess not,” he said, “but you know, I signed up to help make my community safe. That sure seems like what I’m doing here with this, don’t you think?”
That’s when I choked up. I thought of all the Americans who view Covid vaccines and government mandates for them as a threat to their freedom. Likely, most of those folks are super grateful for the National Guard and the military in general, for men and women who work, fight and sometimes die to protect our freedom. Will we never find a way to resolve that contradiction?
Checking his watch, the Guardsman told me I was free to go. I wanted to get out of my car and hug him, but instead I just said, “Thank you for your service. Please, please keep up the good work.”
Stephanie Salter is a retired Tribune-Star columnist who lives in Indianapolis.
