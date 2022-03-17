One of the wisest people I know told me long ago: “Suffering is not a contest.”
I know this to be true. I’ve frequently offered the same advice to others who are beating up on themselves because they are suffering, but not “as much” as someone else is. It’s a waste of time and energy, I tell them. You help no one by insisting your suffering isn’t real or worthy.
But sometimes I forget the truth. This is one of those times.
Every comfort, every pleasure — every blue-sky sunny day, every savory meal, every good night’s sleep and safe drive — all feel like a rebuke of my privilege. Of what I am NOT suffering:
Insanity and runaway evil, in my face, 24-7. Self-exile in a dark basement, my best hope of staying alive. Shells exploding on my street, through my roof, destroying my church. Embracing my loved ones a last time, fearing I will never see them again …
Getting gunned down with my children on a bridge. Abandoning my car and walking for miles, with disappearing hope that I’ll reach a safe exit from my homeland. Starving. Freezing. Dying alone in a pile of bombed-out rubble, still unable to comprehend how this could happen to me, my family, my friends, my country — with the whole world watching.
Watch. That is basically all millions of us can do these days. And we suffer in what I have come to think of as our excruciating impotence. Day after day it soaks into our consciousness and soul, building up and causing physical distress and emotional despair.
If we’re lucky, some image — a photo, a TV news segment, a first-person online plea — pushes the buildup to overload. The tears form and trickle. If we’re really lucky, sobs come. We’re wracked with empathetic pain that’s finally found a release. But it doesn’t last long.
We look for and find temporary distractions in our distraction-heavy Western lifestyles. We tap in credit card numbers to non-profits whose heroes are right there, on the invaded and defended ground, picking up pieces of lives, of a culture, of human beings. We feel better — for a few minutes.
Just as I have counseled that suffering isn’t a contest, I’ve often told people who suffer from watching someone else suffer that they’re in a kind of solidarity with the Biblical women at the foot of the cross. (It helps if people are believers, but it isn’t necessary. As poetry and literature show us, a powerful metaphor makes its point.)
Imagine Jesus’s own mother, I tell them, and the other women who loved him (and didn’t run away as the men did). Even when witnessing became unbearable, they sat there — in their excruciating impotence — and watched until death ended the acute agony and it was time to grieve.
Now, again, I am my own counselor. A madman with 6,000 nuclear weapons has forced me to remember what I know to be true. Am I comforted by any of it? Not remotely. I have two choices and they’re both bad. Neither one will mitigate even a single person’s pain:
Run away or continue to witness.
It makes no sense, it will do no good, I just know I can’t run away.
Stephanie Salter is a retired Tribune-Star columnist and editor.
