Better ideas exist for dealing with Meadows school
This is an open letter to Superintendent Robert Haworth and Vigo County School Board members:
The best ideas:
• The best ideas are kept simple and easy to understand.
• Davis Park is the worst spot for a grade school, as it is surrounded on three sides by some of the busiest streets in Terre Haute.
• Some young person is inevitably going to get hit and hurt and what VCSC currently has engineered at Davis Park is not good enough.
• This is a major liability issue for you, as well as a morally responsible issue.
• The simple idea: Put Davis Park and Meadows K-5 at Meadows and put your repurposed older student programs at Davis Park.
• The costs will be the same for you and you will have solved the drop off and pickup safety issue by directing young kids to Meadows.
The sign of a good leader:
• I have been told by many familiar with the VCSC, that the VCSC doesn’t care what we think. It has already been decided and they are going to do what they want. It was decided a long time ago.
• I don’t believe that. I’d like to believe that the VCSC has good leadership. Based on my experience as the Purchasing Director at Indiana State University over the last 21 years, I believe that the sign of a good leader is one that:
— First gets all of the pieces of the puzzle.
— Second recognizes that they personally don’t always come up with the best solution and therefore a good leader listens to others ideas.
— Third, a good leader is confident and secure in their knowledge of what they can and have contributed to an organization and is unafraid to say Susie here has a great idea and then is not afraid to champion it and give credit to Susie for coming up with it.
— I am keeping fingers crossed that I am correct about the VCSC’s administration. Time will tell.
Shame on us:
• Shame on us if we don’t first look out for the safety of the little children, as our highest priority and our greatest responsibility.
• Shame on us if we don’t do everything in our power to insure that the little ones are able to come and go safely without fear of being struck by a car.
Respect:
• It is respectfully requested that the Vigo County school administration provide more clarification of their intentions for Meadows School’s field, so that we can clear up the confusion, as we have information indicating that the VCSC intends to build, sell, and/or rent housing in a subdivision in the Meadows School field.
• The loss of Meadows School on the eastside of Terre Haute damages property values, as it makes it less attractive to families considering moving in.
• The eastside of Terre Haute is already on record opposing rental units in the area, as they are seen as damaging property values.
• Meadows School’s field is an outstanding asset to the community and the many activities that have occurred there over generations and must be kept.
• Development of the field will lead to more traffic than the area is able to handle.
• The use of taxpayers’ money for such a project is questionable.
• Subdividing the property and renting and selling off the real estate seems to be in conflict with the deed restriction and the original intent of the donor.
• The VCSC should not be competing with private business (developers and contractors), per the board’s own Policy Handbook.
• Green space squares with the current environmental movement and enhances the value of property on the eastside.
• Terre Haute’s eastside in conjunction with Meadows School’s stakeholders currently has a “Petition Opposing the Development of Meadows Schools Field.” The petition is currently signed by 145 individuals and is growing daily. The petition can be found at: thunderboltprocurement.com/Meadows/Enter.php.
— Kevin Barr, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.