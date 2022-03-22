So much time, so little change
August, 1987: my husband, Bill, and I were touring Russia with a group of psychologists and counselors. At a visit to a Collective Farm Cooperative, our group chose Bill to respond to the warm welcome we received. These were his words:
“We are deeply touched by your welcome, friendliness and hospitality. You have reached each of us with your expressions of love and friendship. Perhaps this will enable each of us to go back to the United States and work harder for peace. I can assure you that the American people want peace intensely.
“On a personal note, little did I realize 43 years ago when I was 18 years old and fighting the Nazis on the other side of Europe, that I would have this opportunity to thank my Russian allies and the Russian people personally for the great sacrifices they made during that terrible war. Those who experienced that war know well that we cannot have another war; we must work for peace.”
Times have changed or have they?
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
Anti-Biden tirade a real travesty
Once again we’ve seen another tirade of GOP propaganda from Gail Henneman on Feb. 22. She should be the poster person for the division and vitriol that we see in America today.
Her assault on Biden was the real travesty, as she campaigns for the return of an immoral, unethical dictator. As long as Trump favors and protects one sector of society by giving them tax breaks and other perks, she has his back.
We’re now facing a global crisis as Vladimir Putin (who Trump once called a good ole’ boy) waging war on Ukraine and expanding his power. If not for Biden, who formed a coalition of other countries, Putin would have already succeeded in his invasion Ukraine.
We had a national crisis when COVID-19 came upon us. And how did President Trump handle it? He downplayed it, denied it and said it would go away in a short time. And his protection of us from the virus was to drink bleach. If he were still president, would he have given Putin Ukraine and cower to him?
Henneman continues to carry the torch of a rigged election (she hasn’t any proof of that), a lie that led to a coup of Trump supporters to commit an attack on our nation’s Capitol.
With Trump’s backing, the white supremacist groups that have always opposed democracy and equal rights have grown nationally, and are a real threat to America.
Make no mistake, the ultimate goal of the GOP is to take over America. They want to rule the entire country, as they do here in Indiana. They’ll use and fully support an authoritarian dictator like Trump, or any other way to achieve that goal.
The next election and those that follow will be about democracy or dictatorship. Democracy has always protected all of us. A dictatorship only protects one class of people. Which way of those reading this choose to go?
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Meadows field a community space
“Let’s go fly a kite.”
Oh, wait! Maybe not anymore.
I’ll first admit that my love for Meadows Elementary School “runs deep” after being there 33 of my 40 years of teaching. I’ll continue by expressing my sadness with its apparent closing, only surpassed by my disdain for how this step in the supposed “right-sizing of our corporation” has been handled, or dare I say “orchestrated.”
I know firsthand how statistics can be manipulated, how carefully worded statements can be contrived to be misleading, how “coming to consensus” can be a “one-sided” tug of war, and how important questions can be repeatedly sidestepped, answered with half-truths, or even totally ignored.
Adding insult to injury is this whole idea of how Meadows School and “its field” are two separate entities. Meadows has always been touted as an elementary school situated on 37 acres on the east side of town. Interestingly, in the 1990s I believe, the school corporation was in a financial bind and some suggested the selling of Meadows’ field as part of the solution. However, it was quickly explained that the school and the land on which it sat were “one,” and that if it was no longer going to be used as a school, it would revert back to the donating Hulman family. How can it now be considered two separate parcels with no ramifications?
And say what? (Oh, sneaky sneaky.) Your real aim all along was for a way to get that beautiful, wide-open field, one of the very few unencumbered spaces in all of Terre Haute, where parents and children can come run and play, where teams of all ages can gather for practices and games, where families can come to pass the football, play pitch and catch, run with their dogs, and fly their kites, ... and you want to build streets and houses there?
For shame on both counts. And, by the way, how can any of this be “in the best interest” of our children?
— Mary Jo Wilson, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.