State GOP turns backs on people
At a time when big oil, big pharmaceutical and big business are taking in record profits, people here in Indiana have had to cut back, and some can’t afford things they really need. The Indiana Regulatory Commission and the Indiana super majority GOP haven’t only failed to help the above people, they have made things worse for them.
Duke Energy had just raised their rates when they asked and got another 16 percent increase in their electric rate. The Indiana Regulatory Commission didn’t hesitate to raise everyone’s bill. The Democrats asked the GOP to suspend the gas tax for three months, to give some relief at the pump. What did the Republicans do? They raised the gas tax starting in August.
Keep in mind that big oil, big pharmaceutical, big business, Duke Energy pay zero income taxes and the GOP intends to keep it that way.
— Pam Rogers, Clinton
Reflecting on policy debates
This letter is addressed to the editorial board at the Tribune-Star.
There is an old saying: If you disagree with something and don’t say anything, then you agree. Your silence gives consent.
Let’s look at some prominent things going on in our country. First , during the Trump presidency the T-S took him to task for just about everything. Since the Democrats have taken over, everything is fine. I don’t want to get into a Trump vs. Biden situation. Let’s stick with the Republican agenda and policies vs. Democratic agendas and policies.
1. Culture — the woke culture wants to cancel all gender specific pronouns and other words ( i.e. actress). I don’t understand how a newspaper can be for this. The newspaper industry is an industry built on words. Your staff writers search for the perfect words when writing their pieces. Why cancel good descriptive words? Why would the T-S and the newspaper industry not call out this woke idiocy?
2. Inflation — under Republican policies we had $2 gas and the country was energy independent. Under Democratic policies we have $5 gas, no longer energy independent and are asking OPEC to increase output.The oil situation is self-inflicted. Since the T-S has been silent on this situation it must mean that they are in agreement with the current Democratic policies. Is the T-S all in on the Democratic transition to green energy?
3. Immigration — regarding our Southern border. The Border Patrol will detain over 2 million migrants over the past year and more are on the way. This is under the Democratic policies. Under the Republican policies,: the wall and remain-in-Mexico plan, the border was being managed effectively. You are not just getting migrants crossing the border you also are getting a great increase in drugs. The T-S may not be OK with this situation but their silence speaks volumes/consent. Is the T-S really for open borders?
I was going to add a fourth issue and that was crime, woke DAs, no bail etc. I decided not to since it was unlikely to generate any self-reflection within the editorial board other than another editorial on gun control.
In the last presidential election, Vigo County voted 56% Republican and 41% Democratic. I am trying to understand the T-S positions or lack of a stated position on several important issues facing the country. The only thing I came up with as an explanation is that it’s good to be the only newspaper in a one-newspaper town.
— Bill McKnight, Terre Haute
More liner for our bird cages
In regard to Jeff Aitken’s last letter attacking letter writer Bill Cain for his writing style and opinion, that had to be the quintessential example of the pot calling the kettle black.
Instead of a black hole, Jeff takes us down Alice’s rabbit hole. He trips over himself finding the biggest words he thinks might make him sound more intelligent or sophisticated. He fails miserably on his facts, his run-on sentences and his ignorance. If any of his English teachers are around, they cringe as they read, that is if they bother to finish his diatribes and his pathetic attempts to sound like a pundit. He really should be in Washington as that’s where all the other self-centered, imperious half-baked windbags end up.
So, I would suggest before Jeff throws stones at Bill Cain or anyone else, he should take several night courses. In the meantime, we can all thank him for all the liner he gives us for the bottom of our bird cages.
— Jim Aitken, Indianapolis
Dems destroying this country
I believe that our forefathers, who framed our present government, did not foresee the catastrophic situation we find ourselves in today. They did not allow for any safety net in our present situation.
Our government is destroying our country. We cannot impeach our president for two reasons. First of all, the other two that are in line for the presidency are even more dangerous than Biden. Secondly, with the Democratic majority, impeachment is not an option. As a result, we can all just sit back and watch our country destroyed right before our very eyes. God help us.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
