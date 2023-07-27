Americans recognize three major sectors of society: the private sector (businesses and households), the public sector (governments), and the not-for-profit or philanthropic sector (churches and numerous well-intentioned groups).
Each segment of each sector believes it acts in the public interest. Businesses believe they are satisfying consumer wants and desires. Households uphold the sanctity of the home. Governments express the will of the people. Not-for-profits act in accord with moral principles.
These beliefs are nowhere expressed better than in zoning or land use disputes. Currently, there are two such cases in Marion County:
On the Northwest side, a $500 million project would encompass commercial, retail, and residential components. It’s big and oppressive to nearby home-owners who see their aboral setting and domestic tranquility tragically disturbed.
Closer to downtown Indianapolis, a not-for-profit youth Center wants to expand its program and its footprint by building on an adjacent acre of mature park land. The Center is morally upright in supporting its program expansion. The neighbors, who treasure this bit of publicly accessible green space, are justifiably outraged.
The Northwest side project pits two private sector components against each other and a city Commission will decide which party wins. Based on the history of this Commission, betting favors the business over the homeowners.
The youth Center is a different story. Here there is a public aspect which this Commission should take into account. Diagonally across the street from the small park is a wasteland on which sits an abandoned grocery and a parking lot used to rent U-Haul trucks.
Because not-for-profit agencies are given exclusion from certain income, sales, and property taxes, they have an obligation to act in the public interest.
What they do, however, is mostly without government oversight, just like private business. There’s a bit of regulation here or there on worker safety and rights, honesty in weights and measures, harmlessness of product, and environmentally responsible action.
Not-for-profits are very often funded by other not-for-profits. What public audit confirms the receiving organization is acting in the public interest? Annual reports are produced with accounting firms validating procedures, but no routine external audit exists for the activities supported by or undertaken by not-for-profits.
In this case we have a valuable asset and a deplorable liability. It makes sense to retain and preserve that asset and make every effort to turn that liability into another productive asset.
The Commission that gives permission and the philanthropic organizations that give funds, would act in the public interest if they take a broader look at the Center’s project and insist on retention of the asset (the park) and redevelopment of the nearby liability.
In addition, the neighbors concerned about the park, might buy it or get a foundation to buy it. That means people who care would have to do more than agonize.
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com.
