A strange thing happened to me on New Year’s Eve. This little kid in diapers came up to me and says, “Hey, Old Man, what do you want in the New Year?”
What I said I wanted was to stop hearing from readers that old refrain about Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics. Or that other one about statistics can support any argument, all you have to do is find them.
Statistics don’t lie. Usually, the person who hears a statistic is too uninformed to ask about the number being quoted. This generally means the person who is repeating a stat, failed to understand or to be given the full story behind that number.
Let’s go to the CDC National Center for Health Statistics for data about Indiana. They have lots of numbers here. For example, the 2020 marriage rate in Indiana is 5.8 per 1,000.
Per thousand what? Females 15 years and older? You have to search for it. Turns out to be “per 1,000 total population residing in area.”
Does that mean it includes persons under 15 years old?. We don’t even have many of them marrying.. On top of that, the number is based on “marriages by state of occurrence.” Another winner!
Indiana’s marriage rate was 5.8, not near Nevada’s rate of 21.0. Hawaii was 7.4 down from 14.2 in 2019 because of Covid.
Perhaps we need to take on the marriage business for economic development purposes. Think about the money wedding parties spend.
Yes, get hitched in Harmony (IN), but avoid Battle Ground. Want something hotter? Try Spiceland, but stay out of Gnaw Bone. Dance the night away in Toad Hop. On a budget? Celebrate the nuptials in Economy.
But don’t ask about the divorce rate in Indiana. It’s n/a, data-speak for “not available.” Indiana is one of six states that does not report its divorces to the CDC. The others are CA, GA, HI, LA, and MN.
Why? Don’t ask me. The word “divorce” cannot be found on IN Dept. of Health’s web site. The state has self-service divorce with a fine set of forms anyone, with an advanced degree, can navigate. But no record of the numbers.
What is the real divorce rate in the nation? We don’t know. Without six states, the numerator (the number above the line) is incomplete. The denominator (below the line) should be the number of married couples (living together or apart).
We could do it, but only for 44 states or 79% of the nation’s population.
Remember, data about people and their activities will always have some pickable nits because perfection is not possible, and legislators starve the state and federal statistical agencies. Ignorance of reality has become a virtue in America. As a result, the persistent, pernicious derision of data feeds dissension and derails rational decisions.
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com.
