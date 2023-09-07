Economists are a fun-loving set of our fellow citizens. I am one of their numbers. We should have a special day annually set aside for us during which we would all wear red clown noses.
Take for example one of our favorite funnies: Real Gross Domestic Product (Real GDP). This sidesplitter is the value of all economic output in a set period of time (a quarter or a full year), adjusted for inflation.
The world is ready to act every time an estimate is released. GDP is a fantastic concept. It leaves out what most of us do routinely (clean ourselves and our homes, shop, prepare meals, attend to the welfare of others who may or may not live with us, etc.). Then GDP is turned around to include the rental value of owner-occupied homes, a delightful statistical fantasy.
However, let’s make it REAL. What is real? Adjustment for price changes. We collect pricing data, which is a barrel of laughs, to bring current numbers to a common level that indicates actual change, as if prices make what we know about the world … fictional.
Yes, it’s good to know about the actual output of an industry, say manufacturing of tires or brewing beer. But adjusting for prices alone, won’t tell you much if quality is changing.
Prices are important in and of themselves. How much we actually pay for tires depends on so many factors of demand and supply, we can hardly separate them. Consumers will pay more for what they believe is a better tire. Firms making and selling beer will price the brew according to the costs they incur and information they have about consumer preferences.
The good folks at the Bureau of Economic Analysis who give us these data assert, “changes in real GDP provide a comprehensive measure of economic growth that is free of the effects of price change.”*
I love that statement: “free of the effects of price change.”
Ah yes, data scrubbed clean of changes in consumer income and preferences and in the costs of production which are embedded in prices. We want only the number of cans of beer sold; changes in quality will be considered (warm vs cold), if we can find a set of assumptions and data that help differentiate warm from cold beer.
Thus my fellow economists are busy separating the REAL world from the Nominal world. REAL equals material. Nominal, well, that’s something else.
Are economists just like STEM advocates, are they having trouble dealing with messy reality? STEMers seek to hide away in a dehumanized, material world. They tell us they are the future, and our children should follow them. Pied Pipers of the 21st Century?
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com.
