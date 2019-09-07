There are only a few certainties in life. One of those is change.
The Tribune-Star, headquartered in downtown Terre Haute, will be changing locations in a few months. The move will take us to new offices in The Meadows on 25th Street between Ohio Boulevard and Poplar Street.
A move from our location at 222 S. Seventh Street has been in the planning stages for a while. It has been apparent to us for years that the building in which we are now located is far too large for us. There is tons of unused space. We had hoped to simply consolidate our operation into a smaller space in the building and allow the rest to be leased to other businesses. Unfortunately, our company could not reach a suitable agreement with its partner in ownership for such an arrangement, so the decision was made to move.
The Meadows offers us the space we need in an iconic retail center that has experienced a dramatic revitalization in recent years. Our new headquarters, which will house the newsroom, advertising department, customer services, circulation department and business office, will be on the lower level of the complex. We will, however, also operate a customer service desk on the main level.
No move-in date has been set. A major renovation is underway to prepare the space. We will make a formal announcement about the location change when a moving date is finalized, most likely late this year or in early 2020.
The newspaper’s production facility will remain in operation at its Margaret Avenue location.
The Tribune-Star, in partnership with a local contracting firm, built the South Seventh Street building in 1997. Prior to that move 22 years ago, the newspaper was located in the Tribune Building at 721 Wabash Avenue. That building is now the Candlewood Suites.
The production facility on Margaret Avenue that houses our press and delivery operation was opened in 2004.
While The Meadows offers us a great location from which to operate, the Tribune-Star had hoped to relocate downtown. We looked for a place to land for more than two years. Unfortunately, no available downtown space met all of our requirements, with parking being one of the biggest obstacles.
The Tribune-Star’s main office houses approximately 50 employees.
Downtown Terre Haute has been a wonderful spot to do business. It has evolved through the years in striking ways and is in the midst of yet another renaissance. We’re confident its current momentum will continue.
The good news is that The Meadows has an abundance of energy and has benefited from creative and aggressive ownership in recent years. It is thriving and will be an excellent location for us to thrive as well.
The people of Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley have embraced and supported the Tribune-Star and its products through the years. The new location will allow us to continue to operate efficiently, and that will help keep the newspaper strong well into the future.
Contact Max Jones at max.jones@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarMax.
