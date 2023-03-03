Comics have been a major part of newspapers since the early 1900s. While I don’t go back quite that far, I do have fond memories of my brother and me spreading what we called the “funny” pages from the Indianapolis Star across the floor of our living room and taking in the daily antics of our favorite comic characters.
Newspaper comics are a uniquely American art form and spawned a long list of iconic characters such as Beetle Bailey, Hi and Lois, Blondie, Garfield, Charlie Brown and Snoopy, and Dennis the Menace. Among the most famous and enduring strips of all time are Peanuts, Doonesbury, The Far Side and Family Circus.
While content models have changed greatly through the decades, comics have maintained their place in modern newspapers. Readers love them, and sometimes hate them. As an editor, I learned early in my career that the “funny” pages are sacred territory for many readers, and it’s wise to tread carefully when making changes.
There have been a few comics I’ve followed closely through the years. Doonesbury has been my favorite, and The Far Side was a close second until it was discontinued by its creator. Others have occasionally caught my interest for a while, including a sassy strip that became popular in the early 1990s called Dilbert. The strip’s creator, Scott Adams, brought to life an entertaining crew of characters who toiled in a corporate office. His modern story lines dripped with satire as they heaped great mockery on the idea of “management” with hilarious portrayals of office situations.
I have occasionally said, jokingly, that everything I know about business and management I learned from Dilbert.
The Dilbert strip has been a popular part of the comics pages with which I’ve been associated as an editor since its inception. It has been carried by as many as 2,000 print media outlets in the U.S. and around the world. Although I lost interest long ago in following it closely, the strip itself has endured as a reader favorite, even as creator Adams evolved into a controversial figure whose brand of politics drifted toward right-wing fringes.
Occasionally Adams’ perspectives on politics and culture would find their way into his work, leading to newspapers pulling specific strips because of what was deemed offensive content. His themes at times targeted feminists, minorities and sexual orientation. He was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and used his fame to amplify some of the big MAGA themes of grievance, white victimhood, extreme-right ideologies and conspiracies.
Adams’ social commentary proved too much for his customers to tolerate last week when hundreds of newspapers canceled Dilbert. And it wasn’t even something published in the comic strip that sent his stellar career crashing to the ground. Rather, it was a racist rant he unleashed during an online video blog he produces during which he suggested Black Americans are a “hate group.”
I’m not going to repeat all his words or dwell on the context in which he made them. This snippet should be all you need to get the gist of his diatribe.
“… the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the (expletive) away … because there is no fixing this,” Adams said.
The swift response to Adams’ rant included cancellation of his strip by the Tribune-Star, which published Dilbert in its print editions. In fact, this newspaper’s parent company, CNHI, canceled the strip for all of its 80-plus newspapers around the country. The company joined scores of others who discontinued Dilbert in their publications. By early this week, the syndicate which distributed Dilbert to media outlets had severed ties with Adams.
It’s an unfortunate end to what had become an iconic comic strip that many people enjoyed. But canceling the strip was an easy call and the right thing to do. Adams has a right to say or believe whatever he wants, and editors and publishers across the country have a right not to do business with him any longer. When your values and principles are not in sync with a content creator, it makes perfect sense to cease that business relationship.
In place of the canceled strip, the Tribune-Star is offering a fresh and increasingly popular strip titled Crabgrass, which is set in the fictional town of Crabgrass Drive in the 1980s, a time before cell phones and social media. It chronicles the close friendship of Kevin, who is white, and Miles, who is Black, and the many stumbles and breakthroughs they encounter growing up together.
The creator of Crabgrass is Tauhid Bondia, a Black artist who grew up in Elizabethtown, Ky., More than 165 newspapers were publishing the strip as of last week. We suspect this week there are many, many more.
Max Jones is editor of the Tribune-Star in Terre Haute and the Commercial-News in Danville, Ill.
