As journalists covering a huge developing news story with local as well as worldwide implications, we haven't had much of a chance to catch our breath in recent days.
That's probably not going to change for a while. The news has been frantic in both its content and tone, and just keeping up with the pace of developments has been challenging.
The coronavirus pandemic is an important story, and I know our readers expect us to keep them informed about it. It's not often that a local story matches the gravity of a national and international story in its scope and relevance, but this is one of those unique instances when the interest is global as well as local.
Public health and safety affects everyone, and the spread of a communicable disease which could threaten our communities is as serious as any subject this newspaper could cover.
Times like these demonstrate how newspapers have a critical role in society. Fortunately, we can deliver information in more immediate fashion online as opposed to our traditional daily print edition.
What we want the community to know today is that important and essential stories and updates of critical information concerning the coronavirus pandemic will be available free of charge on our website, www.tribstar.com. In the days and weeks ahead, you won't have to be a paid subscriber to access the important coronavirus stories that we post online.
We have taken this step as a community service because of the nature of this story and its overall importance to every citizen in the communities we serve throughout the Wabash Valley and beyond.
Our staff has been working diligently since the story emerged to provide readers with reliable and complete information that doesn't exaggerate or embellish the facts. Based on what I have seen of the journalism produced on this story since it began, the media is doing a remarkable job.
The media is sometimes criticized for sensationalizing developments to generate undue excitement and interest in news of the day. In some cases, that may be fair, although the media is made up of thousands of independent outlets making their own decisions on how to approach various topics. If our newspaper makes mistakes or has lapses in judgment, we expect to be held accountable and be judged on our work product. But we have no control over what happens at other news outlets.
We simply ask to be judged fairly on our work. We will continue to gather and disseminate critical information about the coronavirus and efforts to deal with it and to be aggressive in our quest to report on this major story that affects everyone.
As we go about our work, we urge you, our readers, to tell us what you want to know about the coronavirus or how the community is responding to it. If there is a story we're not covering that you want to know about, please let us know.
You can contact me at max.jones@tribstar.com, or by phone at 812-231-4336.
Be safe, and be informed.
