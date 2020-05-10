Dan Thystrup defines the American dream.
Now, he is living our pandemic nightmare.
The paddle-boat business he founded and operates in North Webster, Indiana, could become one more casualty of the virus that has put more Americans out of work than at any time since the Great Depression and left more than 75,000 dead.
His story is just one of many being repeated across Indiana and the nation as family businesses face catastrophe and families face heartbreak.
Thystrup, 65 and a native of Denmark, had visited the United States as a tourist. He loved, he says, “the freedom and the business climate.” So in 1987, he moved here and became an American citizen “as soon as I could.”
With a family background in amusement parks, he and his wife Pia bought Adventureland amusement park in North Webster, Indiana. When they decided they needed some new boats, Thystrup remembered the pictures of paddle-boats shaped like swans that he’d seen in his grandfather’s picture albums.
“So we made our first swan and our first duck paddle-boats because we thought all paddle-boats that are made are just boring,” he said with a laugh.
Then they started selling their boats — which include flamingos, pirate ships and dragons in addition to the swans and ducks — to other amusement parks and zoos. The business was so successful that around 2000, they closed Adventureland to concentrate solely on the boat-building venture, Adventureglass.
This year looked to be one of his best ever. One client, Walt Disney World, had placed an order for swan boats for their Swan and Dolphin Hotel in Florida.
“My biggest worry in early March was with all the things going on, were we going to be able to build our boats fast enough,” Thystrup said. “Two weeks later, the bottom fell out of everything.”
Customers, he said, started to delay their orders. When it was time for delivery and payment, they told him “we can’t take them now because we have shut down.”
He was one of the small business owners lucky enough to get the “Paycheck Protection Plan” loans from the federal government. It’s allowed him to keep four of his five employees on the payroll — at least until late June.
His wife is a small business owner, too, running an apparel and knick-knack shop called “Absolutely.” It closes annually from mid-January to mid-March, he said. She had just purchased new stock and was preparing to reopen when the state’s stay-at-home order came, shuttering retail shops like hers.
“She is suffering big-time,” Thystrup said.
While under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s phased-in reopening she was able to open her shop last Sunday, there were only 10 to 15 customers — fewer than before.
A friend of his owns a bowling alley and restaurant in nearby Syracuse. It isn’t reopening yet. At the currently allowed limit of 50% capacity — with full capacity not until July 4, “he’s going to lose money, so he’s better off not opening at all.”
While I fear Holcomb is reopening too soon — and a recent Washington Post poll showed wide majorities oppose lifting restrictions on businesses — people like Thystrup fear he has gone too far. While I quail at projections like the one from the University of Washington that foresees a 543% increase in deaths in Indiana by August, they see a casualty list of people’s livelihoods.
“People I talk to, small-business-owner friends, are pretty discouraged,” Thystrup said. “One said to me, ‘I’m considered being smart enough to come up with an idea to run my business, I’m smart enough to pay my taxes, I’m smart enough to take care of my employees and regulations and all that. But I’m not considered smart enough to be careful enough so we don’t get a virus.’ And I think that makes sense, to a point anyways.”
He watches Holcomb’s daily virtual briefings and, if he could, would like to tell the governor that short-term help isn’t enough; he wants to hear about long-term economic solutions.
It’s the long-term that keeps Thystrup awake at night. Even when his customers reopen, they won’t be ordering new boats for perhaps another year.
“The only good thing I can say,” Thystrup said with a rueful laugh, “is it can only get better.”
I hope.
Mary Beth Schneider is an editor at TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
