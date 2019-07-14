Forgiveness wasn’t a new concept when it freed Eva Kor from a burden of pain.
Yet, when this survivor of sadistic atrocities forgave her Nazi tormentors, Kor’s gesture began reverberating around the world. It also gave Terre Haute — her adopted hometown and site of her CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center — an active role in spreading Kor’s message.
It wasn’t universally accepted, including — understandably — by many of her fellow Holocaust survivors. They and their families also endured horrors and cruelties, unimaginable to others, in the Nazis’ systematic murdering of six million Jewish people during World War II.
Kor emphasized that her decision to forgive was made for her, personally. Forgiving a worst enemy, she often said, “will heal your soul and set you free.” A gift of self-healing “that has nothing to do with the perpetrator.”
Kor died on July 4, known as Independence Day in the country that had been her home for the past 59 years. She passed away in a Poland hotel, a few miles from the site of those torturous days at Auschwitz. Kor was leading young people on a summer tour of the concentration camp’s ruins, an annual ritual for the diminutive woman who moved to Terre Haute from Israel in 1960 with her husband and fellow Holocaust survivor, Mickey.
Eva saw forgiveness as the one power she held, capable of freeing her from a lifetime of feeling like a victim.
It took incredible inner strength for Kor to forgive doctor Josef Mengele and Nazis involved in the persecution and killing of Jewish people and others deemed “undesirable.” Kor and her twin sister Miriam were 10-year-olds in Romania in 1944, when German army invaders deported her family to the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Her parents and older sisters died there, after being pulled away from little Eva and Miriam upon arrival. The girls were spared because they were twins — one of 1,500 pairs subjected to twisted experiments by Mengele. Determined to survive, Eva and Miriam somehow did. The Soviet army liberated those imprisoned there in 1945.
A half-century later, Kor liberated herself from anger and bitterness.
Kor met with a Nazi doctor, Hans Munch, in 1993. Decades earlier, Munch witnessed the selection process and gassing of thousands of innocents at Auschwitz. Munch agreed to sign a document affirming what he’d seen in the concentration camp. In response, Kor wrote him a letter of forgiveness.
Until that time, “I had no intention of forgiving anybody,” Kor told the Tribune-Star in 2005. As she put it in another interview 12 years later, “I was a really good victim and proud to be a victim. I hated everybody.”
Once the forgiveness process began, though, her spirits gradually transformed. “I felt all the pain and anger I carried for 50 years was lifted from my shoulder,” she told the Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin in 2017. “I was no longer a victim of Auschwitz, nor was I a prisoner of my tragic past.”
She added, “Here I am today, 72 years after liberation, and I’m very glad to be alive.”
The impact of her very public gesture was apparent on Tuesday afternoon inside the CANDLES museum, the gem entity that Kor founded in 1995, two years after Miriam died of a rare cancer and likely complications from the Auschwitz medical experiments. Several folks strolling through the museum and quietly studying the exhibits felt a personal connection to Eva.
Tears fell for several as they described the power of her message of kindness and forgiveness in their own lives. Jesse Richey brought his family to the museum Tuesday. He recalled Kor attending the funeral of his relative who’d served with U.S. forces that helped liberate concentration camp survivors. “It’s amazing what one person can do,” Richey said. “She was one determined lady.”
Melanie Nairn visited Auschwitz twice with Kor. She calls Kor “an inspiration” who routinely encouraged others. Kor’s efforts to educate the generations about the Holocaust, and preventing such atrocities from happening again, touched Nairn, a 76-year-old Cory resident. “I was never taught any of that in school,” Nairn said, “and I didn’t know that much about it until I started listening to her.”
Kor’s passing doesn’t mean an end to the lessons taught at CANDLES or the message of forgiveness. “It can go on, if everyone just accepts and forgives and is kind to people,” Nairn said.
Eighteen-year-old Catrinna Wimsett of Spencer found a friend in Kor after visiting the museum on a sixth-grade field trip. A few years later, she joined other young people on an emotional tour of Auschwitz, led by Kor. They struck up a friendship across the generations. The lessons were many.
“I had known about the Holocaust, but what Eva taught me about was forgiveness and how important it was,” Wimsett said. For her and most people, that means forgiving in “the small things that add up.”
Nancy Edwards, a docent at the museum, remembered getting Kor’s advice for a relative, struggling to forgive another, to just focus on lessening anger. It had worked for Kor, who grappled with the deepest possible animosity.
“[Eva] went from being sad to happy,” Edwards said, her eyes welling as visitors looked at the museum’s informational displays and photos. “She felt like it could be applied to anyone.”
Kor repeated the message again and again in the past quarter-century. “Anger is the seed for war. Forgiveness is the seed for peace,” she would say. It captured the interest of the famous and everyday people, filmmakers and Wabash Valley retirees, kids, moms and dads. When an arson fire in November 2003 destroyed the original museum on South Third Street, the community responded to the likely antisemitic act by donating nearly $300,000, including $25,000 from school children, to help rebuild CANDLES on the same site.
Like many, Edwards is grateful for Kor’s work to teach and help others.
“If she had found a cure for diabetes or cancer, we wouldn’t want her to keep that to herself, right?” Edwards said. “So, if she’s found a cure for bitterness and hate, why should she keep that to herself?”
