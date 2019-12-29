A rally of more than 15,000 teachers and supporters at the Indiana Statehouse last month, on the day state legislators organize for the coming year’s session was “helpful” and well-timed.
That’s how Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb characterized the Red For Ed rally Nov. 19 in Indianapolis. Holcomb was in Florida that day, attending a previously scheduled Republican Governors Association conference, so he wasn’t present for the vast assembly of teachers from around the state. Still, the march got his attention and that of state lawmakers.
Teachers gathered on the Statehouse grounds “wanted to make sure we in the building had their attention and that they had our attention from the start,” Holcomb said in a Dec. 18 interview inside the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse.
The educators, Holcomb added, “wanted to take advantage of their collective, not just individual, voices and present them on the legislative organizational day, when they knew — rightly so — all the legislators” would be there.
Timing matters. Conducting the rally a full 48 days before lawmakers begin their 2020 session, rather than in the midst of that session, was smart.
“You’ve got to be on the people’s radar well before the session starts,” Holcomb said. “And so, I thought it was helpful to have a clear message.”
That message remains clear. Indiana ranked last in the nation in teacher salary growth between 2002 and 2017, and rallying educators called for direct increases to teachers statewide in 2020.
Earlier this month, the Indiana State Teachers Association publicly asked state legislators to pull $75 million from Indiana’s record-high budget surplus, which stood at $2.27 billion after the fiscal year ended in July. Those funds should be used to elevate teachers’ base salaries, the ISTA contended.
Such a plan clashes with the timeline of a panel formed earlier this year by Holcomb. The Teacher Compensation Commission is scheduled to send its recommendations on to the General Assembly in time for its 2021 session on ways to give Hoosier teachers sustainable pay increases. Obviously, the teachers organization favors immediate intervention on the issue, despite 2020 being a non-budgetary year for the Legislature.
Red For Ed attendees also called for disconnecting teacher evaluations and school ratings from the state’s constantly tumultuous standardized testing system; holding teachers and schools harmless for low scores on the debut results of the latest iteration of testing, the ILEARN; and scrapping a requirement for teachers to spend 15 unpaid hours probing their communities’ workplace needs, among other issues.
Holcomb said he’d heard those concerns well before the Red For Ed event. Hoosiers raised those subjects when the first-term governor launched his reelection campaign with a statewide tour in July.
“In Terre Haute and in Jeffersonville, Noblesville, everywhere we went, teachers showed up and expressed the very same sentiment as on [organizational day at the Statehouse],” Holcomb said. “So, I think they received good counsel to show up before [the legislative session] and not too late. And in this day and age, the discussion here is ongoing.”
Certainly, talks over the teachers’ request for salary increases next year, rather than waiting for 2021, will be ongoing through the legislative “short session” that begins Jan. 7 and ends March 14. Holcomb believes teachers would benefit from waiting until his Teacher Compensation Commission completes its work in 2021. That panel is charged with “determining what constitutes competitive teacher compensation in Indiana and with providing recommendations on how to achieve it,” according to Holcomb’s office.
Indiana has significant ground to make up to reach the “competitive” stage.
Also, the Legislature followed Holcomb’s idea last spring to move $150 million in state funds to pay off teacher pension liabilities, theoretically freeing up local school districts to give teachers pay raises. Most school districts did so, he contended, though final data on the local spending isn’t yet complete. Critics point out that local property-tax increases, through referendums in November, more directly caused some of those teacher pay increases.
Holcomb set a goal of lifting Indiana teacher salaries into the Midwest’s top three highest. That’s an objective that hasn’t previously been voiced by his fellow Republicans in the Legislature, many of whom embraced a decade of reforms that teachers see as demeaning to their profession and a misdirection of funds, drained from public schools into charter schools and taxpayer-funded private-school vouchers. Advocates of public schools say those issues have compounded a shortage of teachers and defections of disillusioned teachers to other jobs.
So are legislative leaders on board with Holcomb’s aspiration to make Indiana teacher salaries competitive with other Midwest states?
“Uhhhhh, I hope so,” he in response to that question, after a slight pause. “And many of them are.
“I look at that as not just an aspiration, but a to-do item,” he said, “and [doing so] by being very transparent and open about specifically getting in that top three in our neighborhood — the 10 or 11 states in the Midwest — and about not just adequately paying teachers but competitively paying them, so that if someone wants to be a teacher and salary is the most important thing to them, and they’re willing to go to a different state over salary, I want it to be Indiana they come to.”
Holcomb sees tangible reasons for teachers to have confidence that his plan will ultimately lead to long-term, continual strong salaries. He touted a “historic” increase in state K-through-12 education funding in early 2019, pay increases approved locally in many school districts this fall, and the strength of Indiana’s economy.
Tapping his finger on a coffee table for emphasis, Holcomb asserted that education and the public school teachers delivering it to Hoosier kids are his top priority, and that other leaders share his view.
“Yes, folks who work in this building, parents and taxpayers of all stripes, businesses, teachers, superintendents, principals, were all around the table saying, ‘This is an area where, if we get it right, this could be our greatest strength as a state — those talent pipelines from pre-K through post-secondary, lifelong,” he said. “And that’s what is so energizing and exciting for me, [that] we have that within our grasp to do just that, once and for all in a sustainable and systematic way.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
