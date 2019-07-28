A steady flow of visitors, walking through downtown Terre Haute in the evenings, looking for food, drinks, music, comedy or shopping.
Added foot traffic could help the downtown apartment complexes fill their unoccupied first-floor commercial spaces. So far, filling those spaces has proven to be difficult for the complexes' proprietors.
The situation was noted in Terre Haute's 2019 economic forecast by economists Kevin Christ of Rose-Hulman and Robert Guell of Indiana State University for the Indiana Business Review, published by the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. Extended vacancies in the street-level commercial spots at the student-oriented downtown apartment complexes, since the separate ventures began opening in 2015, "have blunted some of the momentum that was visible in the local economy [in 2018]," the forecast said.
Last week, Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board announced the groundbreaking date of Sept. 6 for the new downtown convention center. The facility will be located between Seventh and Ninth streets.
It's a $32.5-million project, funded through County Council-approved bonds, the county's economic income tax, and public funds from the county, the city of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission, Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau. A 1-percent county food and beverage tax is expected to generate $1.2 million to $2.1 million annually for the center's operations. It should open in spring 2021.
"The convention center will bring an increase in tourism and economic activity for Terre Haute, Vigo County and the region," the CIB stated in its announcement.
Proprietors of the downtown apartment complexes need such foot traffic — as well as an infusion of jobs in the Terre Haute area — to draw businesses to those first-floor commercial spaces.
"That will help big time," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift, which manages the Ellis Place complex at 500 Wabash Avenue. "And, I don't mean to oversimplify it, but anything that increases foot traffic and traffic driven to downtown is a help. Offices locating [downtown]. Events that bring traffic downtown. All of those things build on themselves and create a fabric that ultimately hits a critical mass, and [then] the demand's there."
That five-story complex opened in four years ago as a $22.7-million project involving Thompson Thrift, as well as Indiana State University. It has 75 apartments in the upper floors. Its first-floor commercial space will add two yet-to-be-announced office tenants within the next 30 days, Thrift said. Space will still remain open, though, for others, including long sought-after restaurants or retailers.
Thompson Thrift has tried to lure such businesses to 500 Wabash. "After really hard marketing efforts on our part, I'll just be frank, we've not had stellar success in marking what is class-A space," Thrift said last week.
"It's really hard to pinpoint why [potential] tenants have not been active and responsive," he added. "We have not been able to get national-brand tenants attracted to downtown Terre Haute. We were hopeful that we could, and we've been in front of all of them. We just haven't been able to attract them."
Terre Haute attorney Mike Ellis, who owns the Center City apartments on Wabash with his brother Kal, has experienced similar difficulties. They also owned the property on Cherry Street, where a Wisconsin developer built a 60-unit, $15-million Highland Quarters apartment complex. Near the end of the block is The Deming, a historic hotel refurbished as student apartments by Indianapolis developer Core Redevelopment. Retail spaces are available in each. Highland Quarters has the lone eatery thus far among the complexes, Insomnia Cookies.
Ellis thinks the new convention center needs to build a track record before more downtown street-level commercial business follows.
"I have had very little interest [shown] in the downtown vacant space," Ellis said via email last week. "I honestly don't think the construction of the convention center will change that until there's a history of how much [attendance] it will generate."
If that increase happens through the convention center, Ellis believes small boutique shops that appeal to similar clientele, but offer different products. That way, those businesses will "feed off each other."
Thrift expects the convention attendees' interests will drive the styles of new business. "It certainly lends itself more to entertainment and food [businesses], just because of the nature of that type of visitor. They're probably not shopping for phones or dental services, if you will. They're probably shopping for more impulse items, like food and entertainment type venues."
Most franchises view Terre Haute as a town to place one outlet, and currently their target locations tend to be on the south side at Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 or the east side at I-70 and Indiana 46, Thrift said. "We've just not been able to get over the hump of them seeing downtown as a viable second location or even first location," he explained. "And that's just [a matter of] hitting that critical mass with daytime population, coupled with 24/7 population, which we just lack."
The convention center, Thrift said, "has the potential to be a huge catalyst" to downtown growth, emphasizing also that "primary job growth drives population growth or sustainability, and that drives business opportunity and housing units."
With the convention center coming, the downtown clearly needs it to draw visitors, anxious to spend money at shops and eateries, visit the museums and the city's Arts and Cultural District sights, and attend events at the renovated Hulman Center. Residents, who are invested in the convention center, should expect it to succeed, too.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
